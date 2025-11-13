Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Not Every Kashmiri Is A Terrorist': Omar Abdullah Condemns Delhi Blasts, Warns Against Stereotyping

'Not Every Kashmiri Is A Terrorist': Omar Abdullah Condemns Delhi Blasts, Warns Against Stereotyping

Delhi Red Fort blast bomber identified as Dr Umar Mohammed; Omar Abdullah condemns attack, urges against stereotyping Kashmiris, probe reveals wider JeM terror network.

Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly condemned the recent blasts in Delhi, calling the killing of innocent civilians “utterly reprehensible.” He emphasised that no religion or political grievance can ever justify such acts of violence.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation, Abdullah underlined the importance of allowing legal proceedings to unfold. He urged caution against generalising about the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “Not every person in Jammu & Kashmir is a terrorist, nor does every Kashmiri support militants. Only a small minority has consistently sought to disturb peace and communal harmony.”

Stereotyping Of All Kashmiri Muslims

Abdullah warned that stereotyping every Kashmiri Muslim as a potential threat undermines efforts to restore public trust and maintain social cohesion. He insisted that while those responsible for the blasts must face strict punishment, innocent citizens should not bear the burden of collective blame.

Highlighting the involvement of educated individuals in extremist activities, Abdullah cited the case of a former associate professor at Kashmir University. He stressed that education does not grant immunity from criminal behaviour and expressed concern over the lack of a proper investigation after the individual was dismissed, pointing out that removing someone from their job does not conclude a case.

DNA Confirms Identity of Red Fort Bomber

Authorities have confirmed via DNA testing that the driver of the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 was Dr Umar Mohammed, a medical professional from Kashmir. The November 10 blast outside the historic Red Fort in Delhi had torn his body apart, leaving authorities uncertain of his identity until DNA results matched samples from his family in Pulwama district.

The explosion killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, wreaking havoc on nearby shops and sending waves of panic through the crowded lanes of Old Delhi. Investigators revealed that Dr Umar had purchased the white i20 just 11 days before the attack, raising early suspicions about his involvement.

Broader Terror Network Under Scrutiny

Officials now believe Dr Umar was part of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module operating across Faridabad, Lucknow, and South Kashmir. The cell reportedly included nine to ten members, with five to six doctors who allegedly leveraged their medical credentials to procure chemicals and explosive materials without drawing attention.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir JeM Omar Abdullah Delhi Blast Red Fort Attack Dr Umar Mohammed
