Bomb Threat To Delhi Assembly, Email Warns Of Blast Within 3 Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat via email.

Email claims cyanide gas and RDX explosion soon.

Security tightened, bomb squads sweep Assembly premises.

Cyber teams tracing email origin, intelligence agencies alert.

Delhi News: A bomb threat has been issued to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, triggering a major security alert in the national capital. According to officials, an email was received claiming that an explosion would take place inside the Assembly premises within three hours.

The sender of the email allegedly mentioned the use of cyanide gas and RDX, raising serious concerns among security agencies. The message also contained instructions suggesting that only police personnel be evacuated, along with several politically charged and provocative remarks.

Security Tightened Around Delhi Assembly

Following the threat, security has been significantly tightened in and around the Assembly complex. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and special teams have been deployed to carry out thorough checks of the premises. Authorities are conducting extensive searches to rule out any possible threat.

Officials said such warnings are treated with utmost seriousness, regardless of their authenticity. Cyber teams have been engaged to trace the origin of the email, while intelligence agencies are working in coordination to assess the situation.

Senior police officers have urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours. Entry and exit points around the Assembly area are being closely monitored, and additional personnel have been deployed to ensure safety.

Investigations are underway, and further action will be taken based on findings.