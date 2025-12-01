Body Of Youth Found Tied To A Pole In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Police Probe On

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBody Of Youth Found Tied To A Pole In Maharashtra's Kolhapur; Police Probe On

A police probe is underway to determine if the youth died by suicide or whether he was killed. The identity of the man is unknown.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 30-35 year old youth was found tied to an electric pole in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, creating a stir in the city. It is not yet clear whether this is a suicide or a murder. Police immediately rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the incident and inspected it. Investigation is underway to identify the youth concerned.

According to the information received, the body of a youth was found tied to an electric pole along the road from Vishwapandhari to Hockey Stadium in Kolhapur at midnight. His body was tied to the pole by an electric wire.

Considering the condition of the youth, it will be clear after the police investigation whether it was a murder or suicide. The incident comes a surge increase in criminal incidents in Kolhapur in the last few days, which has become a matter of concern. 

Two days ago, in Kolhapur, Sumit Vikrant Teli (age 30, resident of Shukrawar Peth, Kolhapur ) died by suicide by jumping into Panchganga from Shivaji Bridge. His last WhatsApp status read: "I am proud of my character. I left my heart to my heart, I did not create a market."

His body was found on Thursday. He lived with his parents and younger brother in Shukrawar Peth. He had a shop in Shahupuri that made radium art and trophies. On Wednesday night, at around 8:45 pm, he changed his WhatsApp status and it. After that, at around 11 pm, his acquaintances saw him jump into the Panchganga river from the Shivaji Bridge. They informed his relatives about this.

Karveer police along with fire brigade personnel launched a search operation on Thursday morning. His body was found some distance from the Shivaji Bridge around 10:30 am. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the relatives. This was reported at the Karveer police station.

 

 

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Kolhapur
