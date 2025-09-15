BMW Driver Who Killed Finance Ministry Official Arrested From Delhi Hospital

Delhi Police has arrested the woman who was driving the BMW car that hit and killed a senior finance ministry official in Delhi on Monday. Gaganpreet Kaur was arrested from the hospital where she was admitted after the accident.

Navjot Singh, aged 52, was killed and three others were injured when a BMW SUV allegedly rammed into his motorcycle near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on Ring Road on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Victim Was Returning From Bangla Sahib

Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and a resident of Hari Nagar, was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife when the accident took place. According to eyewitnesses, a woman driving the BMW hit the motorcycle from behind, throwing both riders onto the road. Singh’s wife, 50, suffered a head injury and a fractured femur.

Police said the woman driver and her husband, residents of Gurugram, also sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. Both vehicles have been seized, and forensic experts have examined the site. An FIR is being registered, a senior officer confirmed.

Finance Ministry Official's Son Alleges Negligence

Singh's son alleged negligence, claiming his parents were taken nearly 22 km away instead of to the nearest hospital, and that his mother was left unattended in the lobby despite serious injuries. He said this delay cost his father’s life. She has since been shifted to Venkateshwara Hospital for further treatment.

The accident caused traffic disruptions in the Dhaula Kuan–Delhi Cantt stretch before movement was restored. The Central Secretariat Services Forum and several colleagues condoled Singh’s death and demanded a thorough investigation.