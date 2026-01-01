Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBlast Near Police Station In Himachal's Solan; No Casualty Reported

Blast Near Police Station In Himachal's Solan; No Casualty Reported

No casualty was reported, officials said, adding that an investigation is underway to identify the cause of the blast.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 02:43 PM (IST)

Shimla: Panic gripped Nalagarh residents following a blast near a police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday.

No casualty was reported, officials said, adding that an investigation is underway to identify the cause of the blast.

The impact of the blast that took place in a lane near the Nalagarh police station was so strong that the windows of nearby buildings were broken.

The loud sound of it was heard from a distance of up to 400-500 metres, locals said.

Even 16 mm-thick glasses broke, and everything shook, an eyewitness, who was sitting nearby, said.

Police swung into action and barricaded the area.

Officials said a forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples.

Further details are awaited.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
