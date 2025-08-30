Tensions escalated across multiple states as political protests erupted following alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

In Delhi, police detained several BJP leaders and workers who were protesting the incident, while in Chandigarh, law enforcement resorted to water cannons to disperse demonstrators demanding accountability.

The unrest spilled over to Gujarat, where BJP and Congress workers engaged in a scuffle outside the Congress office in Surat. BJP activists were protesting the derogatory comments against the Prime Minister and his mother, prompting a heavy police presence to prevent further escalation.

In Chandigarh, police deployed water cannons to break up BJP leaders and workers protesting alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, Bihar.

Protests Erupted In Bihar

The situation in Bihar itself was particularly volatile. On Friday, in the state capital Patna, BJP and Congress workers clashed violently after a video surfaced allegedly showing abusive language directed at PM Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra. Footage from the incident captured chaotic scenes, with party workers wielding flags and engaging in physical confrontations amid the frenzy.

Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader Nitin Nabin vowed a stern response. “Every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply to Congress for insulting a mother. We will take revenge for this,” he stated emphatically.

The Congress, however, rejected these claims, accusing the state government of stirring unrest. Party worker Dr. Ashutosh told ANI, “A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government’s involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong.”

The uproar began after a video circulated online allegedly showing a Congress supporter, wrapped in the party flag, shouting a Hindi expletive at the Prime Minister from the stage. The BJP swiftly filed a complaint and demanded an apology from the Congress. A legal case has also been registered in Patna against Rahul Gandhi in connection with the episode.