BJP MLA, Wife Get MGNREGA Payments In Uttarakhand, Spark Controversy

HomeCitiesBJP MLA, Wife Get MGNREGA Payments In Uttarakhand, Spark Controversy

By : Danish Khan | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A controversy has erupted in Uttarakhand after reports emerged that wages under the MGNREGA were credited to the bank accounts of Durgeshwar Lal, a BJP MLA from the Purola Assembly constituency in Uttarkashi, and his wife Nisha. The issue has triggered statewide debate, with questions being raised over how MGNREGA payments continued after Lal became a legislator.

Lal won the 2022 Assembly election on a BJP ticket. Prior to his election, he had an MGNREGA job card, under which wages were legitimately paid to him and his wife. However, records now indicate that payments were shown even after he assumed office as an MLA.

What Records Show

According to the MGNREGA online portal, in June 2022, Nisha was shown as having worked on a PCC pathway construction project in Rekcha village. Further wage payments in her name appear for August–September 2024 and November 2024 for PCC construction in Bajudi Tok and plantation work in Samlaadi Tok. In 2025, the portal also reflects employment granted to MLA Durgeshwar Lal himself for a land development project in Pinekchi Tok.

Official records indicate that while serving as MLA, payments totalling Rs 5,214 were shown across three works. Between 2021 and 2025, a total of Rs 22,962 was credited to the accounts of the MLA and his wife across 11 works.

Missing Muster Rolls Raise Questions

When contacted on Friday, MGNREGA assistant Yashwant at the block office said none of the related muster rolls carry his signature, nor are the files or muster rolls available in the block office, deepening doubts over how the payments were processed.

Rejecting the allegations, Durgeshwar Lal said the claims were part of a conspiracy to tarnish his image. “Middlemen have lost their influence and are now targeting me. Without a muster roll, no payment is possible. I did have a job card before becoming an MLA,” he said.

Administrative Probe Ordered

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Mori, Shashi Bhushan Binjola, termed the matter serious and said it has come to official notice. He said all concerned staff will be summoned after a public service camp in Arakot on Saturday (December 20). "If any wrongdoing is found, the entire amount paid under MGNREGA will be recovered," he said.

With an administrative inquiry underway and political sparring intensifying, the case continues to draw attention across the state.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand MGNREGA Row BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal
