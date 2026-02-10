Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Odisha Shock: BJD Leader Held In BJP Leader Murder Case, Hospitalised After Arrest

Arrested BJD leader Bikarm Panda hospitalised in Ganjam amid murder probe; security tightened as BJP worker killing row.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:56 PM (IST)

Berhampur: BJD leader Bikarm Kumar Panda, arrested in the murder of BJP member Pitabash Panda, was admitted to a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain, officials said.

He was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, and preliminary investigation revealed he has blood pressure issues, diabetes, gallstones and a fistula, they said.

"He was admitted to the surgery ward and is undergoing treatment," said Durga Madhab Satapathy, the superintendent of the hospital.

Berhampur Circle Jail's Superintendent DN Barik said he was rushed to the medical college on the advice of the jail doctor.

Police said they heightened security in the ward where Panda is admitted.

Panda was arrested in the case on November 6.

Two armed men had shot dead the BJP leader from close range near his home in Baikuntha Nagar on October 6.

Police said they have arrested 16 persons, including some BJD leaders, in connection with the murder. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Embed widget