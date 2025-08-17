BJD Chief, Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised Again

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been admitted to hospital due to age-related ailments, the party confirmed on Friday. This comes after Patnaik, who recently returned to Bhubaneswar after undergoing a medical procedure in Mumbai, was advised medical care and rest.

The hospital will soon release a bulletin on the former Odisha Chief Minister's health condition, a senior BJD leader informed, as per news agency PTI.

According to the party leaders cited by PTI, the 78-year-old former chief minister had complained of complained uneasiness on Saturday night and some doctors had visited his residence, Naveen Niwas said.

Naveen Patnaik Underwent Spine Surgery In June

On June 22, the 77-year-old leader underwent a spine surgery for cervical arthritis at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. According to his personal physician, Dr Ramakanta Panda, the operation lasted nearly four hours and was termed “successful.”

Patnaik had arrived at his residence, Naveen Niwas, to a rousing welcome from supporters and well-wishers following his return from treatment, news agency ANI reported.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia said the large crowd at Patnaik’s residence reflected the people’s faith in him. “Today Naveen Patnaik came back to his home after getting the treatment. The love people have for our leader, the work he has done for Odisha, and remembering all of that, people are standing with him. From the airport to his home, people have gathered, which shows that everyone has faith in him and believes him.”

BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra added that the people are eagerly waiting for Patnaik’s return to public life. “People are eager to see their leader… As per the advice of doctors, he will stay at his home for a few days. He will go among the public after he recovers,” Mishra noted, as quoted by ANI.

BJD leader Pratap Jena invoked Lord Jagannath’s blessings for Patnaik’s recovery and future leadership.

“Our leader Naveen Patnaik, who is in the hearts of the Odisha people, has come back from Mumbai after the treatment with Lord Jagannath’s blessings. We all pray that in the coming days, our leader Naveen Patnaik, under his leadership, will again start the development of Odisha,” Jena said.