A 20-year-old student from BITS Pilani's Goa campus was discovered dead in hostel room on Saturday morning. According to college authorities, the student passed away in his sleep. The police have initiated inquest proceedings to determine the exact cause.

The incident was reported around 11:30 am when hostel officials became concerned after the student did not respond to calls. Verna police station officers arrived on campus to investigate.

ALSO READ: Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead In Mandoli Jail Hours After Conviction In 2012 Rioting Case

Details Of The Incident

Police confirmed that the student was found dead lying on his bed in a sideward sleeping position. "The previous night, he played table tennis and returned to his room, which was locked from the inside. When he did not answer the door on Saturday, hostel authorities were alerted,” a police officer said. The official cause of death will be established following the post-mortem scheduled for Sunday.

The college revealed that the student was a third-year dual degree candidate, pursuing a BE in Computer Science and an MSc in Economics. The statement added, "The student was found unresponsive on his bed, and the medical team confirmed he passed away in his sleep. The entire campus community is deeply grieving this irreparable loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Rising Concern Over Student Well-being

This is the fourth student death reported at BITS Pilani's Goa campus within the last nine months. Previous incidents included three suicides since December 2024, drawing attention to student stress and mental health issues.

In response, the institute had launched an internal inquiry and implemented measures to alleviate academic pressures. These included overhauling the curriculum, expanding professional counselling services, offering 24×7 helplines, organising faculty sessions to address student concerns, and providing weekly consultations with psychiatrists. The authorities also allowed students in distress to take examinations at a later time and introduced courses on mental and physical wellness and stress management.

The sudden death underscores the importance of student support systems and mental health awareness. Campus officials reiterated full cooperation with authorities as the investigation continues and emphasized the community’s mourning for the young life lost.