HomeCitiesGangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead In Mandoli Jail Hours After Conviction In 2012 Rioting Case

Gangster Salman Tyagi Found Dead In Mandoli Jail Hours After Conviction In 2012 Rioting Case

Hours after being convicted in a 2012 rioting and attempt-to-murder case, gangster Salman Tyagi was found dead in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail. Police suspect suicide; probe is underway.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Gangster Salman Tyagi was found dead inside Delhi's Mandoli Jail on Saturday morning, hours after being convicted in a 2012 rioting and attempt-to-murder case, officials said. He was found hanging from a noose in Jail Number 15.

"In Mandoli jail, a gangster named Salman Tyagi died allegedly by suicide by hanging himself. The incident took place in jail number 15, and his body was found hanging from a noose this morning. Probe underway," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Tyagi had several cases registered against him, including murder, extortion, and charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Earlier in the day, a Delhi court convicted Tyagi and four of his associates in a 12-year-old case registered at Hari Nagar Police Station.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shivali Sharma of Tis Hazari Court held Tyagi, along with Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, S Mustafa Tyagi, Mansoor Tyagi, and Manish alias Deepak, guilty of rioting with deadly weapons and attempt to murder. Tyagi was also convicted under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The prosecution had alleged that on the intervening night of September 24 and 25, 2012, Tyagi and his associates, namely Mansoor Tyagi, Mani Nasa (since deceased), Saddam Gauri, Deepu alias Bunda and Sahil alias Chhota Roshan, armed with firearms, swords and iron rods, attacked a man named Salim near Shamshan Ghat road in Hari Nagar. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 12:03 PM (IST)
