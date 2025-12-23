Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHanskhali Minor Rape-Murder Case: Trinamool Leader’s Son Sentenced To Life Along With Two Others

Hanskhali Minor Rape-Murder Case: Trinamool Leader’s Son Sentenced To Life Along With Two Others

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
The Ranaghat Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday pronounced sentences in the Hanskhali minor rape and murder case, awarding life imprisonment to three of the nine convicted accused. Among those sentenced to life is Sohel Gayali, the son of a convicted Trinamool Congress leader.

Along with Sohel Gayali, Prabhakar Poddar and Ranjit Mallick were also sentenced to life imprisonment. Former Trinamool panchayat member Samarendra Gayali was awarded five years’ imprisonment.

Sentences for Other Convicts

The court sentenced another convict, Angshuman Bagchi, to three years in prison. Two other convicts, Surjit Roy and Akash Barou, were granted conditional bail for a period of one year.

The court clarified that if any fresh charges are framed against them during this one-year period, the duration of bail would be curtailed accordingly.

Arrests by State Police and CBI

The main accused, Sohel Gayali, and Prabhakar Poddar were arrested by the state police. The remaining seven accused, including former panchayat member Samarendra Gayali, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the case was transferred from the state police.

Background of the Case

The incident, which took place in April 2022, triggered widespread outrage across West Bengal. A complaint was filed at Hanskhali police station on April 10, 2022, alleging that a minor girl was gang-raped on April 5 after being invited to a birthday party hosted by the son of a local Trinamool panchayat member.

According to the complaint, the victim was later left in a grievously injured condition outside her home. After her death, it was alleged that a local influential leader hastily cremated her body overnight.

The case was initially investigated by the state police, but the victim’s family expressed dissatisfaction with the probe. Subsequently, the court transferred the investigation to the CBI. Based on the agency’s charge sheet, nine individuals were convicted.

Political Fallout Rekindled

The sentencing has reignited political controversy in the state. On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the Trinamool Congress by recalling a previous remark made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Hanskhali incident.

At the time, Banerjee had said at a meeting, “The girl had love affairs, the family knew about it, the neighbors also knew about it. Now if a boy and a girl fall in love, it is not possible for me to stop it.”

The Chief Minister’s past comment has once again become the centre of political sparring following the court’s verdict.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hansakhali Hansakhali Minor Rape Murder TMC Leader's Son Sentenced To Life Sentence
