Biker Critical After Falling From Wazirpur Flyover In Delhi, Second Incident In 3 Days

Three days after a 27-year-old man died after plunging from the Wazirpur flyover in northwest Delhi, another accident at the same spot left a 24-year-old biker critically injured, raising serious concerns over safety and possible design flaws at the site.

Police said they suspect an engineering or structural defect at the Wazirpur flyover and will write to the concerned civic agency seeking an inspection. A case of negligence has been registered in connection with the latest incident.

Bike Skidded At A Turn

On Tuesday evening, Ritik (24), a resident of Rajouri Garden, fell from the flyover while riding his motorcycle. According to police, the accident occurred around 8 pm when his bike allegedly skidded at a turn as he was travelling from Pitampura towards Punjabi Bagh. The motorcycle slipped through a gap between the two carriageways, causing him to fall from a height.

Police received a PCR call at Keshavpuram police station and rushed Ritik to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. He later told investigators that he lost control of the bike at high speed while negotiating the turn.

No Proper Barriers

A senior police officer said two-wheelers are especially vulnerable at such curves, adding that the absence of proper barriers significantly increases the risk. “At high speed, motorcycles can easily skid while turning. The lack of adequate protective barriers makes the situation even more dangerous,” the officer said.

Following a spot inspection, police found that the flyover lacks sufficient safety barriers between the carriageways. The gap between them is around one foot wide and is flanked by a short wall and an iron railing, both under three feet high. As the flyover rises, the drop to the road below ranges between 12 and 15 feet, making any fall potentially fatal.

Police have recommended the installation of proper barriers and speed breakers to prevent vehicles from breaching the edge of the flyover.

The renewed focus on safety comes days after 27-year-old Sourabh died after falling through the same gap on Sunday while returning from a New Year party in Rohini with his friend Priyanka (30). While Priyanka was found injured on the flyover near their damaged scooter, Sourabh was discovered beneath the flyover and was declared dead at a hospital.

The Delhi Police said further action will depe