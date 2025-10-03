Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesVande Bharat Hits 5 People In Bihar: 4 Killed, 1 Injured

Vande Bharat Hits 5 People In Bihar: 4 Killed, 1 Injured

In Purnea, Bihar, a Vande Bharat train struck a group crossing tracks in the dark, killing four teenagers and injuring one.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 09:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Purnea: Four persons were killed and another was injured after being hit by a Vande Bharat train in Purnea district of Bihar on Friday while trying to cross the tracks, an official said.

The incident took place around 4 am on the Katihar-Jogbani section, said Munna Kumar, Station Manager-Purnea Junction.

"A group of youngsters was trying to cross the tracks. Because it was dark and the weather overcast, they could not notice the speeding train in time," Kumar said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured person.

In a condolence message, the CM also prayed for succour to the bereaved family members.

The lone survivor has been admitted to Purnea Medical College and Hospital for treatment, the station manager said.

The deceased were said to be in the age group of 14-18 years, and residents of the Kasba block. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 09:44 PM (IST)
