CEC Gyanesh Kumar Calls Election Observers ‘Beacons Of Democracy’ Ahead Of Bihar Polls

HomeNewsIndiaCEC Gyanesh Kumar Calls Election Observers ‘Beacons Of Democracy’ Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Ahead of Bihar elections, CEC Gyanesh Kumar briefs 425 Central Observers, urging strict compliance with election laws and active field monitoring to ensure free and fair polls.

By : ANI | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (CEC) on Friday described the election observers as the "beacons" of the democracy.

According to a press release, the Election Commission of India on Friday organised a briefing for General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be deployed as Central Observers for the forthcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections in certain states.

425 Officers including 287 IAS officers, 58 IPS officers, and 80 officers from IRS/IRAS/ICAS and other services attended the meeting. The briefing meeting was held at IIIDEM, New Delhi. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi briefed the Central Observers.

Addressing the Observers, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described them as the beacons of democracy. As the Commission's eyes and ears, the Central Observers were asked to familiarize themselves with all the election laws, rules, and guidelines, provide direct field inputs and ensure their strict and impartial compliance.

Observers were instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and voters for the redressal of their grievances. The Observers were also instructed to visit polling stations, and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the Commission for the convenience of the voters.

The Commission has appointed Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.

Earlier on September 30, the ECI published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.

An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore. It stated that ineligible electors removed from the draft list stood at 3.66 lakh, while 21.53 lakh eligible electors were added to the draft list (Form 6), taking the total to 7.42 crore voters.
Bihar is expected to go to the polls later this year. 




(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
Election Commission Of India Voter List Bihar Elections India Elections Electoral Process Election Observers CEC Gyanesh Kumar Central Observers Free And Fair Polls IIIDEM
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi's Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
