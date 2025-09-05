Bihar Tightens Security Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans DJs in Processions

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBihar Tightens Security Ahead Of Festive Season, Bans DJs in Processions

Bihar is implementing stringent security for the upcoming festivals. Processions require approval, DJs are banned during Anant Chaturdashi, and routes are verified.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Patna: The Bihar administration has rolled out strict security measures ahead of major festivals in September, including Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on September 5, Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, and Vishwakarma Puja on September 17. Officials said that all processions will require prior approval from the local administration, with mandatory licenses in place.

No DJs Allowed in Processions

On Anant Chaturdashi, when idols of Lord Ganesha are traditionally immersed, authorities have imposed a complete ban on loudspeaker music processions, popularly called 'DJs'. Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Pankaj Kumar Darad, confirmed the restrictions, adding that districts have been allotted extra security personnel. He directed officials to conduct peace committee meetings before any immersion or procession.

Authorities have also been instructed to finalise and physically verify designated procession routes, identify sensitive spots, and deploy additional forces in those areas. Videography of all processions will be compulsory, while divers will be stationed at river ghats identified for idol immersions.

24×7 Monitoring from Police Headquarters

Darad said control rooms at both district and state headquarters will function round-the-clock during the festivals. Updates from districts will be collected every four hours to monitor the situation closely. He also stressed constant surveillance to curb rumours, with strict monitoring of social media platforms. Preventive action has already been taken against a large number of suspected troublemakers.

Additional Forces For Pitrapaksha Mela

The annual Pitrapaksha Mela, scheduled from September 6 to 21, will also see heavy deployment. According to Darad, 395 police officers, 1,600 constables, and 800 home guards have been posted, along with five companies of armed police, two mounted troops, two tear gas squads, one riot-control unit, and two bomb disposal squads.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News DJ Music
Photo Gallery

