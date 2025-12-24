Two Women Working At Mall Marry Each Other In Bihar, Love Began On Instagram

Defying social conventions, an unusual love story has emerged from Bihar’s Supaul district, where two young women working at a mall in Triveniganj have entered into a same-sex marriage with mutual consent. The couple said their relationship began nearly two years ago after they connected on Instagram.

After tying the knot, the two women have decided to spend their lives together, saying their bond is based on emotional connection rather than social expectations.

Temple Wedding With Simple Rituals

According to local sources, late on Tuesday night (December 23, 2025), the two women reached a temple located at the Mela Ground in Triveniganj, where they performed a simple wedding ceremony. They took seven rounds around a gas stove as part of the rituals.

Only a few people were present at the temple at the time, which is why the wedding did not immediately come to public attention.

Marriage Comes To Light, Videos Go Viral

The two women had been living together in a rented room in Ward No. 18 of Triveniganj for the past two months. On Wednesday morning (December 24, 2025), when they returned to their room after the wedding, news of their marriage spread in the neighbourhood, drawing a crowd.

Soon, videos related to the wedding surfaced on social media and began circulating widely.

Bride And Groom Roles Taken By Couple

The newly married women have been identified as Pooja Gupta (21), daughter of Santosh Gupta and a resident of Ward 8, Goshala Chowk, Murliganj in Madhepura district, and Kajal Kumari (18), daughter of Shambhu Yadav and a resident of Ward 1, Maura Baghla under Shankarpur police station area.

In the ceremony, Pooja Gupta assumed the role of the groom, while Kajal Kumari became the bride.

‘No Interest In Men,’ Say The Women

The couple said they have no interest in men and that their relationship is entirely based on emotional attachment. The marriage has sparked mixed reactions among local residents, with the incident becoming a topic of widespread discussion in the area.

