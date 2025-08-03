Gas Agency Owner Shot At By Armed Robbers In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Condition Critical

A local gas agency operator was shot at by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday evening, and his condition remains critical. The perpetrators targeted Abhinav Kumar, also known as Dheeraj, after he resisted a robbery attempt.

According to reports, three armed men stormed into the gas agency on Saturday and demanded money. When Abhinav refused, they opened fire, hitting him with two bullets before fleeing the scene while brandishing their weapons.

The injured victim was rushed to a private hospital in Bairia, where he is currently receiving treatment under medical supervision. As his condition deteriorated, he was later referred to a medical college hospital. Doctors confirmed that he sustained gunshot wounds to his chest, shoulder, and arm and remains in critical condition. “The patient has been hit by two bullets. His condition is serious, and we will have more clarity once the CT scan report comes in,” said attending physician Dr Gaurav Verma.

Eyewitnesses reported that five men arrived on four motorcycles. While three stood guard outside, two masked assailants entered the agency and began firing at Abhinav. Joginder Tiwari, an agency employee who witnessed the incident, said around half a dozen rounds were fired, two of which struck the victim.

Surveillance footage from the agency and nearby areas is being reviewed as part of the investigation. The Karja police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and have launched a probe.

The exact amount of money looted during the robbery remains unclear, and police are awaiting a statement from the victim to determine further details. Meanwhile, the community remains in shock as authorities work to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Gun violence in the state has been on the rise in recent times ahead of the assembly elections. The murder of a BJP leader and buisnessman Gopal Khemka, who was the owner of Magadh Hospital, is among the high-profile murders in Bihar in the recent past.