Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBihar Ministers List 2025: From Samrat Choudhary To Shreyasi Singh, Check Full List

Bihar Ministers List 2025: From Samrat Choudhary To Shreyasi Singh, Check Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders were present at the oath ceremony in Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Minister List 2025: A total of 26 legislators took oath as ministers in the new BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. 

The swearing-in ceremony began at 11:30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders were present at the event. In the new cabinet, 14 ministers are from the BJP, 8 from JD(U), and 1 each from HAM and RLM, while 2 ministers have been inducted from LJP (Ram Vilas).

Bihar Ministers List 2025

BJP

Samrat Choudhary

Vijay Sinha

Lakhendra Kumar Roshan

Shreyasi Singh

Pramod Kumar

Sunil Kumar

Sanjay Singh Tiger

Arun Shankar Prasad

Surendra Mehta

Narayan Prasad

Rama Nishad

Nitin Navin

Ramkripal Yadav

Mangal Pandey

Dilip Jaiswal

JD(U)

Mohammad Zama Khan

Leshi Singh

Madan Sahni

Vijay Choudhary

Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Shravan Kumar

Ashok Choudhary

LJP (Ram Vilas)

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Sanjay Kumar

RLM (Upendra Kushwaha)

Deepak Prakash

HAM

Santosh Suman

After the ceremony, Union Minister Rajnath Singh shared his reaction on the social media platform X. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking oath again as the Chief Minister of Bihar, and to Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha! Congratulations to all the ministers who took the oath today. I am confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the new NDA government of Bihar will successfully fulfil the resolve of building a developed India and a developed Bihar. Best wishes for your successful tenure.”

RLD leader and Union Minister Jayant Singh also extended his greetings. He wrote, “Congratulations to the people of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, the BJP, and our NDA partners for a magnificent swearing-in ceremony. Bihar has historically been a strong moral and social voice in India, and with good governance, it is poised to contribute even more significantly as an engine of our economic growth!”

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyasi Singh Vijay Sinha Samrat Choudhary Bihar Oath Ceremony Bihar Minister List 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
India
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: After resounding mandate, Nitish Kumar to take oath for 10th time
Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget