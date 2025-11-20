Bihar Ministers List 2025: From Samrat Choudhary To Shreyasi Singh, Check Full List

Bihar Minister List 2025: A total of 26 legislators took oath as ministers in the new BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday.

The swearing-in ceremony began at 11:30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders were present at the event. In the new cabinet, 14 ministers are from the BJP, 8 from JD(U), and 1 each from HAM and RLM, while 2 ministers have been inducted from LJP (Ram Vilas).

Bihar Ministers List 2025

BJP

Samrat Choudhary

Vijay Sinha

Lakhendra Kumar Roshan

Shreyasi Singh

Pramod Kumar

Sunil Kumar

Sanjay Singh Tiger

Arun Shankar Prasad

Surendra Mehta

Narayan Prasad

Rama Nishad

Nitin Navin

Ramkripal Yadav

Mangal Pandey

Dilip Jaiswal

JD(U)

Mohammad Zama Khan

Leshi Singh

Madan Sahni

Vijay Choudhary

Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Shravan Kumar

Ashok Choudhary

LJP (Ram Vilas)

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Sanjay Kumar

RLM (Upendra Kushwaha)

Deepak Prakash

HAM

Santosh Suman

After the ceremony, Union Minister Rajnath Singh shared his reaction on the social media platform X. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Nitish Kumar on taking oath again as the Chief Minister of Bihar, and to Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha! Congratulations to all the ministers who took the oath today. I am confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the new NDA government of Bihar will successfully fulfil the resolve of building a developed India and a developed Bihar. Best wishes for your successful tenure.”

RLD leader and Union Minister Jayant Singh also extended his greetings. He wrote, “Congratulations to the people of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, the BJP, and our NDA partners for a magnificent swearing-in ceremony. Bihar has historically been a strong moral and social voice in India, and with good governance, it is poised to contribute even more significantly as an engine of our economic growth!”