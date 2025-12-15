Bihar Man Dies By Suicide With 3 Daughters In Muzaffarpur; Financial Stress Suspected

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBihar Man Dies By Suicide With 3 Daughters In Muzaffarpur; Financial Stress Suspected

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Panic spread in Muzaffarpur district on Monday morning (December 15, 2025) after four bodies were found hanging inside a house in Mishrauliya village under the Sakra police station area. The deaths of four members of the same family triggered shock and grief across the village. The deceased include a father and his three daughters, all of whom were found hanging.

The victims have been identified as Amarnath Ram (36–37), and his daughters Anuradha Kumari (11–12), Shivani Kumari (around 10), and Radhika Kumari (around 7–8). According to initial information, Amarnath Ram also attempted to hang his two sons, Shivam (6) and Chandan (around 4), but both survived. Their cries alerted villagers, who rushed to the spot. The incident is believed to have occurred late at night.

On receiving information, Sakra police reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. A pall of mourning has descended over the village, with family members inconsolable and residents expressing deep shock. Police have initiated further legal procedures and are questioning locals to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Villagers said Amarnath Ram had been struggling with debt and prolonged financial hardship. It is suspected that mounting economic pressure may have driven him to take the extreme step, though officials said the exact reason would be clear only after a detailed investigation.

A villager said Amarnath did not have steady employment and depended on irregular work for income. Another resident alleged that he was addicted to alcohol and lacked basic amenities at home.

Amarnath’s wife had died earlier. According to his son Shivam, the family had dinner together on Sunday night. He alleged that his father put the nooses around everyone’s necks and asked them to jump from a trunk. Shivam said when he jumped, he felt pain in his neck and managed to loosen the noose. He then removed the noose from his younger brother Chandan’s neck, saving both their lives.

Police have currently kept the two children in their care as the investigation continues.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
