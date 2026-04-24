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HomeCitiesSamrat Choudhary-Led NDA Govt Survives Floor Test In Bihar Assembly

Samrat Choudhary-Led NDA Govt Survives Floor Test In Bihar Assembly

The Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 02:16 PM (IST)

Patna, Apr 24 (PTI) The Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government in Bihar won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday.

Choudhary moved the motion, proposing that "the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state", during a one-day special session.

The motion was passed by a voice vote in the 243-strong House, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a brute majority with 202 seats.

Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state earlier this month following the resignation of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who gave up the top post upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Only two JD(U) leaders, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were inducted into the new cabinet and designated as deputy chief ministers.

Besides the JD(U), the BJP-led coalition in the state includes LJP(RV) of Union minister Chirag Paswan, HAM headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM.

The five-party coalition won 202 seats in the elections held in November last year. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Bihar News Samrat Choudhary
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