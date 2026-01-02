‘Bihar Cleared, Bengal Next’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Fiery Pitch At Malda, West Bengal Rally

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday struck an aggressive note at a public meeting in Malda, signalling what he described as an impending political change in West Bengal. Beginning his address with a sarcastic remark, Adhikari referred to the controversy surrounding permission for the meeting, which he said went ahead despite an application being rejected even after a High Court observation.

‘Four More Months, Don’t Worry’: Adhikari

Addressing supporters, Adhikari said, “There are four more months, brother, don’t worry.” He went on to draw a comparison with Bihar, adding, “50 km away from here, Bihar has been cleared. This time Bengal. It will be completely uprooted.”

‘Anga-Banga-Kalinga’ Reference

Expanding on his political pitch, Adhikari invoked a broader regional narrative. “Don’t we say? Anga-Banga-Kalinga, on the 24th, BJP government in Odisha was formed saying Jai Jagannath… the rest is on the 26th. Anga-Banga-Kalinga,” he said.

Invokes Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision

The BJP leader concluded by linking the party’s electoral ambitions to ideological goals. “Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s dream will be fulfilled, the goal of victory, the determination to change,” Adhikari said, drawing loud reactions from the gathering.

