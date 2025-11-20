Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru To Face Power Cut Till November 23 Due To Emergency Repairs: Know Details

Bengaluru To Face Power Cut Till November 23 Due To Emergency Repairs: Know Details

Bengaluru residents will experience power cuts until November 23 due to urgent maintenance by KPTCL at the Soladevanahalli Sub-Station.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru Power Shutdown: Residents in several parts of Bengaluru will continue to experience scheduled power cuts until November 23, with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announcing shutdowns to facilitate urgent maintenance work. The utility has advised consumers in the affected areas to plan their routines accordingly to minimise inconvenience.

In its statement, BESCOM confirmed that the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is undertaking emergency repairs at the Soladevanahalli Sub-Station. Officials explained that the facility has developed technical faults requiring immediate intervention. Engineers are working to replace damaged components, reinforce feeder lines, and stabilise the electricity supply across the region. As a result, areas under the N-9 Sub-division of the Jalahalli Division will face daily outages between 10:30 am and 8:30 pm until November 23, as per reports.

KPTCL emphasised that the work cannot be delayed, warning that postponement could lead to larger breakdowns or equipment failures. The shutdown is also necessary to ensure safe working conditions for maintenance teams and to prevent unexpected grid disturbances during peak demand.

Bengaluru Power Cut On November 21

Outages on November 21 will be imposed between 10 am and 4 pm. Areas to be impacted include Honnenahalli, Singanayakanahalli, Rajanakunte, Addeviswanathpura, Marasandra, Sriramanahalli, Nelakunte, Honeyyur, Chellahalli, Karlapur, KMF, Itagalpur, Byrapur, Boodamanahalli, Dibbur, Kakolu, Sonnenahalli, Century Layout and surrounding neighbourhoods.

On November 20 (Thursday), power shutdown was experienced in parts of city including Tarabanahalli, Hurulichikkanahalli, TB Cross, Hersanghatta, Bilijaji, Dwarakanagar, Chikkabanavara, Maruti Nagar, Ganapati Nagar, Shantinagar, Brothers Colony, Krishna College Road, Raghavendra Layout, Sasuveghatta, Bajajappa Layout, Shivakumar Swamiji Layout, Guddahalli, Dasenahalli, Thotagere Basavanna Temple, Hosahalli Palya, CDPO, Danish Farm, KMF, Animal Husbandry, Guni Agrahar, Somesheetihalli, Ganigarahalli, Pipeline Road and Kereguddahalli.

Additional shutdowns also affected Hurulichikkanahalli, KT Pur, IIHR, Ivarakondapur, Seetakempanahalli, Linganahalli, Madappanahalli, Kalenahalli, Shivakote Village, Mavallipura, Kondashettyhalli, Kurubarahalli, Kurubarahalli Pakegowdanpalya, Raghavendra Dham, Bylakere, Acharya College Main Road, Achyut Nagar, Soladevanahalli and nearby localities.

Bengaluru Weather Update 

In Bengaluru, IMD said, " Mainly clear sky. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively."

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
'Hand-In-Hand': Modi & Nitish Spark New Political Chemistry As NDA Returns In Bihar | WATCH
News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
World
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
Gen Z-Led Protests Return To Nepal; 12 Districts Under Curfew
India
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget