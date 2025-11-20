Bengaluru To Face Power Cut Till November 23 Due To Emergency Repairs: Know Details

Bengaluru Power Shutdown: Residents in several parts of Bengaluru will continue to experience scheduled power cuts until November 23, with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announcing shutdowns to facilitate urgent maintenance work. The utility has advised consumers in the affected areas to plan their routines accordingly to minimise inconvenience.

In its statement, BESCOM confirmed that the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is undertaking emergency repairs at the Soladevanahalli Sub-Station. Officials explained that the facility has developed technical faults requiring immediate intervention. Engineers are working to replace damaged components, reinforce feeder lines, and stabilise the electricity supply across the region. As a result, areas under the N-9 Sub-division of the Jalahalli Division will face daily outages between 10:30 am and 8:30 pm until November 23, as per reports.

KPTCL emphasised that the work cannot be delayed, warning that postponement could lead to larger breakdowns or equipment failures. The shutdown is also necessary to ensure safe working conditions for maintenance teams and to prevent unexpected grid disturbances during peak demand.

Bengaluru Power Cut On November 21

Outages on November 21 will be imposed between 10 am and 4 pm. Areas to be impacted include Honnenahalli, Singanayakanahalli, Rajanakunte, Addeviswanathpura, Marasandra, Sriramanahalli, Nelakunte, Honeyyur, Chellahalli, Karlapur, KMF, Itagalpur, Byrapur, Boodamanahalli, Dibbur, Kakolu, Sonnenahalli, Century Layout and surrounding neighbourhoods.

On November 20 (Thursday), power shutdown was experienced in parts of city including Tarabanahalli, Hurulichikkanahalli, TB Cross, Hersanghatta, Bilijaji, Dwarakanagar, Chikkabanavara, Maruti Nagar, Ganapati Nagar, Shantinagar, Brothers Colony, Krishna College Road, Raghavendra Layout, Sasuveghatta, Bajajappa Layout, Shivakumar Swamiji Layout, Guddahalli, Dasenahalli, Thotagere Basavanna Temple, Hosahalli Palya, CDPO, Danish Farm, KMF, Animal Husbandry, Guni Agrahar, Somesheetihalli, Ganigarahalli, Pipeline Road and Kereguddahalli.

Additional shutdowns also affected Hurulichikkanahalli, KT Pur, IIHR, Ivarakondapur, Seetakempanahalli, Linganahalli, Madappanahalli, Kalenahalli, Shivakote Village, Mavallipura, Kondashettyhalli, Kurubarahalli, Kurubarahalli Pakegowdanpalya, Raghavendra Dham, Bylakere, Acharya College Main Road, Achyut Nagar, Soladevanahalli and nearby localities.

Bengaluru Weather Update

In Bengaluru, IMD said, " Mainly clear sky. Mist very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively."