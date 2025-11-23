Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru To Face Power Cut Till November 24, Check List Of Affected Areas



Power will be disrupted in several parts of the city, approximately between 10 am and 5 pm in Bengaluru on November 23.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), along with Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), will conduct urgent maintenance and upgrades to the power transmission system in Bengaluru. This includes work at 66/11 kV and 220/66/11 kV substations and associated lines, requiring planned interruptions in supply. 

On November 23, power will be disrupted in several parts of the city, approximately between 10 am and 5 pm. For specific subdivisions (such as N-9 Subdivision under Jalahalli Division), the outage may run from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. 

Power Cut Affected Areas

Some of the affected localities include Vinayaka Nagar, Vikas Nagar, 8th Mile Road, Ramayya Layout, Narayana Layout, KUVEMPU Nagar, Vidya Bus Stop, Ashok Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Katoray Nagar, Soap Factory Layout, and Vijayalakshmi Layout.

The power cut will also take place in Andanappa Layout, BTS Layout, Siddeshwara Layout, Sasuveghatta, Soladevanahalli, Tarabanahalli main road, Hesaraghatta main road, Visvesvaraya Layout, Royal Enclave and Byra­veshwar Vritta.

Additional zones under 66/11 kV Abbigere Substation: Kammagondanahalli, Raghavendra Badavane, Lakshmipur, Vaderahalli, Abbigere Industrial Area, Pipeline Road, Nisarga Badavane, Kempegowda Badavane, Kalanagar main road.

Zones under 220/66/11 kV Peenya Substation: Peenya 10th & 11th main roads, Udupi Hotel area, IR Polytechnic Road, Lakkere village, Lavkush Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Chowdeshwari Nagar 6th–9th Cross, etc.

What Residents Are Advised To Do

Charge mobile phones, laptops and backup power banks in advance.

Plan tasks that need continuous power.

Avoid using heavy-load appliances during scheduled downtime.

Keep water storage and alternative lighting ready if required.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News BESCOM Bengaluru Power Cut Bengaluru Electricity
Read more
