On Cam: Bengaluru Techie Crushed Under Bus On Way To Get Breakfast For Ailing Family

On Cam: Bengaluru Techie Crushed Under Bus On Way To Get Breakfast For Ailing Family

Roshan, a 37-year-old tech professional, died in Bengaluru after his scooter fell under a BMTC bus while overtaking a car.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
A 37-year-old tech professional was killed in a road accident in north Bengaluru on Tuesday morning after his scooter came under the wheels of a BMTC bus. The victim, Roshan, a resident of AECS Layout, was heading to a hotel around 11 a.m. to fetch breakfast for his ailing wife and child when the mishap occurred near the Vaibhav Theatre junction in Sanjaynagar.

Bengaluru Bus Accident

According to the police, Roshan attempted to overtake a car when he lost balance and fell, slipping under the rear wheels of a moving BMTC bus (KA-57-F-6468), as per a report on Times of India.

Despite the bus’s low speed, he sustained fatal internal injuries.

 

 

The bus driver, Kallappa, has been booked for causing death by negligence and was released on station bail.

Roshan, originally from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, is survived by his parents, wife, and 18-month-old child.

A senior traffic official cautioned two-wheeler riders against risky overtaking near heavy vehicles, noting that accidents often occur when riders brush against adjacent vehicles or swerve suddenly to avoid potholes.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Accident Bengaluru
