Bengaluru’s long-running traffic woes have earned it an unenviable global distinction. According to the latest TomTom Traffic Index 2025, the Karnataka capital has been ranked the second most traffic-congested city in the world, highlighting the growing strain on everyday mobility even as the state pitches the city as a global technology and innovation hub.

The ranking reflects a steady deterioration in traffic conditions over recent years. Bengaluru stood sixth in 2023, moved to third place in 2024, and has now climbed to second—trailing only Mexico City and surpassing Dublin. The report paints a stark picture of slowing speeds, longer commutes, and mounting time losses for millions of residents.

Commute Times Stretch As Speeds Fall

The TomTom study shows that average travel speeds during rush hours in Bengaluru fell further in 2025, dropping to 13.9 km/h, nearly one km/h slower than the previous year. This decline translated directly into longer journeys for commuters, as per a report on Times of India.

On average, a 10-km trip took 36 minutes and 9 seconds, over two minutes more than in 2024. While that difference may appear marginal, the cumulative effect across daily commutes adds up to significant time lost over the year.

Morning and evening peak hours were particularly punishing. During the morning rush, drivers needed 41 minutes and 6 seconds to cover 10 km, while evening commutes stretched to 45 minutes and 27 seconds, reflecting even heavier congestion levels after office hours.

Rush Hour Congestion Peaks In Evening

The report highlights a sharp contrast between morning and evening traffic patterns. Morning congestion averaged 94.2%, with vehicles moving at about 14.6 km/h. Evening congestion, however, surged to 115.2%, dragging average speeds down to 13.2 km/h, reported NDTV.

Overall, Bengalureans lost an estimated 168 hours stuck in traffic during rush hours in 2025—the equivalent of more than seven full days. This represents an increase of nearly 13 hours compared to the previous year, underscoring how congestion continues to intensify rather than ease.

Short Trips, Bigger Frustration

Even short-distance mobility has been shrinking. In just 15 minutes, motorists managed to travel only 4.2 km, down from 4.4 km in 2024. The worst congestion day was recorded on May 17, 2025, when evening peak congestion hit 101%, reducing travel to a mere 2.5 km in 15 minutes. Heavy rainfall, fallen trees, and damaged road infrastructure compounded the disruption.

India’s Broader Urban Traffic Crisis

Bengaluru was not alone in the rankings. Dublin followed closely behind, while Pune ranked fifth and Mumbai placed 18th, with relatively better average speeds of 18 km/h and 20.8 km/h respectively. In total, seven Indian cities featured among the world’s top 35 most congested, highlighting a wider urban mobility challenge.

The TomTom Traffic Index, compiled using 3.65 trillion km of global driving data, serves as a reminder that without sustained infrastructure upgrades and smarter transport planning, congestion will remain a defining feature of urban India.