Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru Ranks World’s 2nd Most Congested City, Here's How Many Days A Year You Lose In Traffic

Bengaluru Ranks World’s 2nd Most Congested City, Here's How Many Days A Year You Lose In Traffic

Bengaluru ranked the world’s second most congested city in 2025, with slower speeds, longer commutes, and 168 hours lost in traffic.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 10:45 AM (IST)

Bengaluru’s long-running traffic woes have earned it an unenviable global distinction. According to the latest TomTom Traffic Index 2025, the Karnataka capital has been ranked the second most traffic-congested city in the world, highlighting the growing strain on everyday mobility even as the state pitches the city as a global technology and innovation hub.

The ranking reflects a steady deterioration in traffic conditions over recent years. Bengaluru stood sixth in 2023, moved to third place in 2024, and has now climbed to second—trailing only Mexico City and surpassing Dublin. The report paints a stark picture of slowing speeds, longer commutes, and mounting time losses for millions of residents.

Commute Times Stretch As Speeds Fall

The TomTom study shows that average travel speeds during rush hours in Bengaluru fell further in 2025, dropping to 13.9 km/h, nearly one km/h slower than the previous year. This decline translated directly into longer journeys for commuters, as per a report on Times of India.

On average, a 10-km trip took 36 minutes and 9 seconds, over two minutes more than in 2024. While that difference may appear marginal, the cumulative effect across daily commutes adds up to significant time lost over the year.

Morning and evening peak hours were particularly punishing. During the morning rush, drivers needed 41 minutes and 6 seconds to cover 10 km, while evening commutes stretched to 45 minutes and 27 seconds, reflecting even heavier congestion levels after office hours.

Rush Hour Congestion Peaks In Evening

The report highlights a sharp contrast between morning and evening traffic patterns. Morning congestion averaged 94.2%, with vehicles moving at about 14.6 km/h. Evening congestion, however, surged to 115.2%, dragging average speeds down to 13.2 km/h, reported NDTV.

Overall, Bengalureans lost an estimated 168 hours stuck in traffic during rush hours in 2025—the equivalent of more than seven full days. This represents an increase of nearly 13 hours compared to the previous year, underscoring how congestion continues to intensify rather than ease.

Short Trips, Bigger Frustration

Even short-distance mobility has been shrinking. In just 15 minutes, motorists managed to travel only 4.2 km, down from 4.4 km in 2024. The worst congestion day was recorded on May 17, 2025, when evening peak congestion hit 101%, reducing travel to a mere 2.5 km in 15 minutes. Heavy rainfall, fallen trees, and damaged road infrastructure compounded the disruption.

India’s Broader Urban Traffic Crisis

Bengaluru was not alone in the rankings. Dublin followed closely behind, while Pune ranked fifth and Mumbai placed 18th, with relatively better average speeds of 18 km/h and 20.8 km/h respectively. In total, seven Indian cities featured among the world’s top 35 most congested, highlighting a wider urban mobility challenge.

The TomTom Traffic Index, compiled using 3.65 trillion km of global driving data, serves as a reminder that without sustained infrastructure upgrades and smarter transport planning, congestion will remain a defining feature of urban India.

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Sexual Harassment
Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested After Korean Woman Tourist Alleges Sexual Harassment
Cities
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
IAF Officer Who Cleared Delhi Stadium To Walk His Dogs Appointed MCD Commissioner
Cities
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
3 Killed As Bus Tyre Bursts, Crashes Into Container Lorry In Andhra Pradesh
India
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Ram Temple, Delhi On Target As Republic Day Terror Plot Suspected, Agencies On High Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget