Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the government is prepared to hold a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but stressed that the Opposition must not insist on fixed deadlines. His remarks came amid escalating protests that disrupted proceedings in both Houses for the second consecutive day of the Winter Session.

Heated Start to Winter Session

The session opened with the Opposition demanding that the SIR be taken up immediately as the top agenda item. In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members staged a walkout, with TMC’s Derek O’Brien declaring that “people are dying because of SIR”. However, Rijiju maintained that the House would first proceed with the scheduled discussion on the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Quoting from the government’s position, PTI reported Rijiju as saying, “Vande Mataram is a matter related to our freedom struggle.”

‘Don’t Set a Timeline,’ Rijiju Tells Opposition

Responding to Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who pressed for an urgent SIR debate, Rijiju cautioned against imposing conditions. “Please don't put timeline condition on anything,” he said, adding that consultations with floor leaders — “formally or informally” — would take place before the matter is scheduled.

He argued that parliamentary functioning requires engagement, not rigidity. “Everything cannot be mechanical… In Parliamentary democracy, we have to engage in dialogue,” he said. Rijiju also criticised the Opposition, saying they were venting frustration in Parliament because “people do not believe in you”.

Government–Opposition Meeting Expected Soon

Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda indicated that talks with Opposition leaders were imminent. “Very soon a meeting is going to take place… and very soon we will decide,” he said, supporting Rijiju’s assurance that the government would “come back” after consultations.

Day Two: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Paralysed

Both Houses witnessed repeated adjournments as the Opposition continued its demand for an immediate SIR discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings on Day Two (December 2):

11 AM: House convened; uproar followed.

By 11:19 AM: Adjourned till noon.

Noon: Reconvened; protests continued.

12.11 PM: Adjourned till 2 PM.

2 pm: Sloganeering resumed; House adjourned for the day at 2.11 PM.

Day One and Day Two were effectively washed out, leaving Lok Sabha productivity at 13 per cent.

Rajya Sabha

Opposition MPs intensified protests. Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan rejected their Rule 267 notices for not meeting procedural norms. Proceedings were adjourned at 3.46 PM.

A meeting of floor leaders with the Lok Sabha Speaker was scheduled to try breaking the deadlock.

Why the SIR Sparked a Political Storm

The controversy stems from the Election Commission’s June 2025 decision to launch a nationwide Special Intensive Revision — the first since a key amendment to the Citizenship Act in 2003.

The EC’s draft order initially cited the Citizenship Act, stating that no intensive revision had been conducted since the 2004 changes. Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had warned internally that the exercise must avoid harassing vulnerable citizens. Significantly, the draft was approved over WhatsApp on the same day.

However, the final order issued on 24 June removed references to the Citizenship Act. Critics argue the SIR resembles a citizenship verification exercise, similar to the proposed National Register of Citizens. Petitioners have claimed that citizenship matters lie under the Home Ministry, not the EC. The Commission, meanwhile, has cited its constitutional powers under Articles 324 and 326 and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

BLO Deaths Add to Political Pressure

The second phase of SIR began on November 4. Between 4 November and 2 December (29 days):

32 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) died,

10 died by suicide,

11 of the deceased were women.

State-wise deaths:

Uttar Pradesh: 8

Madhya Pradesh: 8

Gujarat: 6

West Bengal: 5

Rajasthan: 3

Kerala: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Opposition parties have pointed to these deaths as evidence of the pressure and hardship created by the “tight timelines” of the SIR exercise.

EC Extends SIR Schedule

Amid growing criticism, the Election Commission extended the SIR timeline by a week, saying the step was taken to ensure “full transparency”.

Opposition’s Broader Demands

Besides SIR, the Opposition also wants debates on the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, deteriorating air quality in the capital, and foreign policy issues.

Stalemate Continues

Despite the government’s renewed assurance that it is willing to hold a discussion, the dispute now centres on sequencing and urgency. With two days already lost, Parliament remains gridlocked — and the SIR controversy firmly at the heart of the winter session’s turbulence.