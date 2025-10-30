Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru Metro Purple Line Hit By Snag; Passengers Stranded For Over 30 Minutes After Train Halt

A technical glitch on Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line Thursday morning caused a 30-minute train stall near Attiguppe, disrupting peak hour services between Majestic and Chellaghatta.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Morning commuters on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line, which connects Challaghatta to Whitefield (Kadugodi), were left frustrated and stranded on Thursday after a train reportedly stalled near Attiguppe station for nearly 30 minutes, leading to widespread confusion and delays during peak hours.

Bengaluru Metro Purple Line Hit 

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a technical glitch occurred around 9:15 a.m. between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli, forcing a temporary suspension of services between Kempegowda (Majestic) and Chellaghatta. The affected train was subsequently moved to Vijayanagar, where passengers were asked to disembark — reportedly without clear communication from metro staff, adding to the chaos.

Partial services were restored up to Mysore Road by 10:15 a.m., and normal operations across the Purple Line resumed by 11:00 a.m., BMRCL said in an official statement.

Social media was flooded with complaints and videos showing crowded platforms and stranded passengers outside stations. One commuter posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Chaos on #BengaluruMetro Purple Line! Train halted near Attiguppe for 30 mins as track towards Whitefield wasn’t clear, say passengers. Later moved to Vijayanagar, where everyone was asked to deboard. No updates from @OfficialBMRCL yet. Pathetic passenger communication!”

 

Namma Metro is Bengaluru’s mass rapid transit system, designed to enhance urban mobility across Karnataka’s capital. It is operated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a collaborative enterprise between the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka.

While BMRCL issued an apology for the inconvenience, the episode has once again raised questions about real-time communication and passenger information systems during service interruptions.

Urban mobility experts and daily commuters have urged the metro authority to adopt better contingency plans, including live service alerts through mobile apps and station announcements, to ensure smoother handling of unexpected breakdowns.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
