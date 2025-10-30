Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'You Dump, We Deliver': Bengaluru’s BSWML Dumps Waste Outside Homes Of Chronic Litterbugs

Bengaluru launched "Kasa Surivua Habba," an anti-littering campaign across 190 wards, targeting habitual offenders.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a determined effort to clean up the city and curb illegal waste disposal, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), operating under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has launched an intensive anti-littering campaign titled “Kasa Surivua Habba” (Garbage Dumping Festival) across 190 wards in five municipal corporations.

The initiative, which kicked off on Thursday, comes under the directive of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who has been pushing for stricter enforcement against indiscriminate dumping and better urban sanitation.

Bengaluru Launches ‘Kasa Surivua Habba’ 

According to BSWML Managing Director Karee Gowda, the campaign’s primary goal is to hold habitual litterers accountable. Despite the availability of doorstep garbage collection through Auto Tippers and ongoing awareness programs, many continue to discard waste in public areas. “We are identifying blackspots and penalising violators,” Gowda said, adding that fines between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 are being levied on those caught dumping garbage in non-designated zones.

The enforcement drive has generated mixed reactions online. While several residents applauded the government’s proactive stance, others expressed concerns over the campaign’s practicality and fairness. Citizens have suggested establishing round-the-clock garbage drop-off points for those unable to sync with the BBMP’s collection schedule and urged officials to share live locations of garbage trucks and authorised dumping sites to enhance transparency.

The “Kasa Surivua Habba” initiative arrives at a critical juncture for Bengaluru, which has faced mounting criticism over inefficient waste management, traffic snarls, and crumbling public amenities. Officials say the campaign’s success will depend on a combination of strict enforcement, public participation, and consistent civic oversight to sustain long-term improvements in the city’s cleanliness and livability.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
