Bengaluru Metro To Deploy Fourth Trainset On Yellow Line, Commuters To Have Shorter Wait Times

HomeCitiesBengaluru Metro To Deploy Fourth Trainset On Yellow Line, Commuters To Have Shorter Wait Times

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line, plagued by overcrowding due to limited trains, will receive a fourth trainset by mid-September.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Passengers on Namma Metro’s Yellow Line can expect some relief soon with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) preparing to induct a fourth trainset by mid-September. Officials confirmed that mainline testing of the new train, which arrived last month, is already in progress.

Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line

At present, the 19-km stretch between RV Road and Bommasandra is served by just three trainsets, carrying over 60,000 commuters daily. With trains operating every 25 minutes, overcrowding has become routine during peak hours, drawing complaints from regular riders, as reported by Times of India. The shortage has also forced a later service start—6:30 AM—compared to the 5:00 AM schedule followed on the Purple and Green lines.

Despite the limited frequency, ridership has remained unexpectedly high since the Yellow Line opened on August 10. BMRCL had initially projected daily numbers would taper to around 30,000 once the launch excitement subsided, but the line continues to draw double that figure.

The route has been especially popular among professionals traveling to Electronic City and Bommasandra. Interestingly, evening trips see nearly 20 percent higher ridership than mornings, reflecting a shift in commuter patterns, reported Hindustan Times.

Once the fourth trainset is commissioned, wait times are expected to reduce to about 20 minutes, easing congestion and encouraging greater use of the line. Officials hope this improvement will strengthen the Yellow Line’s role as a key transit link for the city’s IT corridor.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
