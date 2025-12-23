Bengaluru Man Smashes Wife’s Head With Stone, Tries To Pass It Off As Accident

Police on Monday arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife, a government school teacher, and attempting to pass off the crime as a road accident. The accused, Ananth, a retired private employee, is suspected of planning the killing after repeated domestic disputes.

The victim, Gayathri (55), was a physical education instructor living in Mittiganahalli. According to investigators, tensions between the couple had been simmering for some time over unresolved family issues, eventually culminating in the alleged crime, as per a report on New Indian Express.

Murder Allegedly Planned Under False Pretext

Police said Ananth lured Gayathri to Bagalur on Saturday by claiming he needed help cleaning his property there. Once at the location, he allegedly attacked her, striking her head with a stone. Investigators believe the assault was fatal.

To mislead onlookers and authorities, Ananth is accused of fabricating a story that their two-wheeler had been hit by another motorcycle. He allegedly claimed that Gayathri, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road and was run over, creating the impression of a traffic accident.

After the incident, Ananth reportedly called for an ambulance and rushed Gayathri to Yelahanka government hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival. As the case involved an unnatural death, the hospital alerted traffic police in line with standard medico-legal procedures.

Suspicion, Probe, and Arrest

The narrative began to unravel when a Chikkajala Traffic Sub-Inspector noticed inconsistencies during a preliminary inquiry. Certain details provided by Ananth did not align with physical evidence observed at the scene, reported NDTV.

Following this, Bagaluru police were informed and a more detailed investigation was launched. Ananth was taken into custody for questioning, during which police say contradictions in his account became more apparent. A murder case has since been registered against him, although investigators have said the precise motive behind the killing is still being examined.

Authorities are continuing to gather forensic evidence and witness statements to strengthen the case.

