Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru Man Smashes Wife’s Head With Stone, Tries To Pass It Off As Accident

Bengaluru Man Smashes Wife’s Head With Stone, Tries To Pass It Off As Accident

Police arrested a 64-year-old man for killing his teacher wife and staging a road accident, as a similar murder plot surfaced in Hyderabad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Police on Monday arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife, a government school teacher, and attempting to pass off the crime as a road accident. The accused, Ananth, a retired private employee, is suspected of planning the killing after repeated domestic disputes.

The victim, Gayathri (55), was a physical education instructor living in Mittiganahalli. According to investigators, tensions between the couple had been simmering for some time over unresolved family issues, eventually culminating in the alleged crime, as per a report on New Indian Express.

Murder Allegedly Planned Under False Pretext

Police said Ananth lured Gayathri to Bagalur on Saturday by claiming he needed help cleaning his property there. Once at the location, he allegedly attacked her, striking her head with a stone. Investigators believe the assault was fatal.

To mislead onlookers and authorities, Ananth is accused of fabricating a story that their two-wheeler had been hit by another motorcycle. He allegedly claimed that Gayathri, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road and was run over, creating the impression of a traffic accident.

After the incident, Ananth reportedly called for an ambulance and rushed Gayathri to Yelahanka government hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival. As the case involved an unnatural death, the hospital alerted traffic police in line with standard medico-legal procedures.

Suspicion, Probe, and Arrest

The narrative began to unravel when a Chikkajala Traffic Sub-Inspector noticed inconsistencies during a preliminary inquiry. Certain details provided by Ananth did not align with physical evidence observed at the scene, reported NDTV.

Following this, Bagaluru police were informed and a more detailed investigation was launched. Ananth was taken into custody for questioning, during which police say contradictions in his account became more apparent. A murder case has since been registered against him, although investigators have said the precise motive behind the killing is still being examined.

Authorities are continuing to gather forensic evidence and witness statements to strengthen the case.

In a separate but eerily similar case from Hyderabad, police uncovered a plot in which a woman allegedly conspired with her lover and another accomplice to murder her husband and make it appear as a natural death.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Amid Protests Over Minority Safety
Bangladesh Violence: Nationwide Anger in India Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Protests Held in Delhi
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt in India Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Tattoo Clue Cracks Rahul Murder Case, Police Reveal Shocking Details
Weather Update: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Disrupt Normal Life Across North India, Rail and Air Services Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget