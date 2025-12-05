Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru's Kengeri Metro Station; Purple Line Services Briefly Disrupted

A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Kengeri metro station in Bengaluru on Friday morning.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Bengaluru, Dec 5 (PTI) A man died by suicide on Friday after allegedly jumping in front of an approaching train at Kengeri metro station in Bengaluru, briefly affecting services on the purple line, officials said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained. The incident occurred at 8.15 am, the Metro officials said.

Police, along with the paramedical team, have immediately cleared the body from the track. Following the incident, services on the Purple Line were briefly affected with the suspension of service beyond Mysore Road up to Challaghatta. The services were restored later, they added.

"Services between Jnana Bharathi and Challagatta have been fully restored as of 09:40 hrs. Train operations across the entire Purple Line are now running as per schedule," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a post on 'X'. PTI AMP ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
