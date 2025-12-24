Bengaluru Horror: Chilling Details Emerge As Woman Claims She Was Hit On Head, Dragged On Road

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Fresh details have emerged in a disturbing harassment case from Bengaluru, with reports stating that the accused also attempted to tear the young woman’s clothes. According to ANI, the man allegedly assaulted and harassed the woman after she rejected his repeated “romantic proposals”.

The accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, had met the woman on Instagram, following which the two became friends.

Incident Caught on CCTV

The incident occurred on December 22 and was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage shows the woman standing near a scooty, believed to be an app-based ride, when the accused arrived in a car at around 3.20 pm.

Reports said the accused repeatedly struck the woman on her head and back and dragged her along the road. Despite the presence of a few people nearby, no one intervened at the time.

Assault Outside Paying Guest Accommodation

On the day of the incident, Naveen allegedly drove to the woman’s paying guest accommodation. Upon seeing her standing outside the premises, he confronted her and is accused of assaulting her in full public view.

Police Register Case, Accused Arrested

Based on the complaint, the Jnanabharathi Police Station registered a case on the same day under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. These include Sections 74, 75, 76, 78, 79, and 351(2).

Police launched an investigation immediately and arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident.