Bengaluru was shaken after the death of 27-year-old Shilpa B Panchangamatha, a young tech professional who was found hanging at her Suddaguntepalya residence on August 26. Shilpa, reportedly pregnant with her second child, leaves behind a over a year-old toddler son. Her husband, Praveen—once a software engineer who had left Oracle to start a pani puri shop—has been detained by police for questioning.

'Dowry Demands Started Even Before Marriage'

According to the FIR, lodged by Shilpa’s mother and uncle, dowry demands plagued her life even before marriage. The groom’s family allegedly sought Rs 15 lakh, 150 grams of gold, and household items as preconditions, as reported by The Hindu. Despite the family’s compliance, harassment allegedly continued. They claim to have spent nearly Rs 40 lakh on the wedding, gifted additional gold, and recently handed over Rs 10 lakh to support Praveen’s business.

Shilpa’s relatives further accuse her mother-in-law, Shantavva, of constant verbal abuse, including body shaming and derogatory remarks about her complexion, reported NDTV. They believe this relentless humiliation contributed to Shilpa’s fragile mental state.

The Suddaguntepalya Police have registered a case under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (dowry death) and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Both Praveen and his mother have been named in the FIR, with investigations underway.

A post-mortem was conducted and Shilpa's body was handed over to the family.

The tragedy comes close on the heels of another harrowing case in Greater Noida, where Nikki, a young woman, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Vipin and in-laws. Disturbing videos from before her death showed Nikki being beaten inside her marital home.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing distress, please consider reaching out to a mental health helpline or support organisation.)