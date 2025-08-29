Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPregnant Bengaluru Techie Found Hanging At Home, Husband Held As Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Pregnant Bengaluru Techie Found Hanging At Home, Husband Held As Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

According to the FIR, lodged by the victim Shilpa’s mother and uncle, dowry demands plagued her life even before marriage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 08:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru was shaken after the death of 27-year-old Shilpa B Panchangamatha, a young tech professional who was found hanging at her Suddaguntepalya residence on August 26. Shilpa, reportedly pregnant with her second child, leaves behind a over a year-old toddler son. Her husband, Praveen—once a software engineer who had left Oracle to start a pani puri shop—has been detained by police for questioning.

'Dowry Demands Started Even Before Marriage'

According to the FIR, lodged by Shilpa’s mother and uncle, dowry demands plagued her life even before marriage. The groom’s family allegedly sought Rs 15 lakh, 150 grams of gold, and household items as preconditions, as reported by The Hindu. Despite the family’s compliance, harassment allegedly continued. They claim to have spent nearly Rs 40 lakh on the wedding, gifted additional gold, and recently handed over Rs 10 lakh to support Praveen’s business.

Shilpa’s relatives further accuse her mother-in-law, Shantavva, of constant verbal abuse, including body shaming and derogatory remarks about her complexion, reported NDTV. They believe this relentless humiliation contributed to Shilpa’s fragile mental state.

The Suddaguntepalya Police have registered a case under Section 80(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (dowry death) and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Both Praveen and his mother have been named in the FIR, with investigations underway.

A post-mortem was conducted and Shilpa's body was handed over to the family.

The tragedy comes close on the heels of another harrowing case in Greater Noida, where Nikki, a young woman, was allegedly set ablaze by her husband Vipin and in-laws. Disturbing videos from before her death showed Nikki being beaten inside her marital home.

ALSO READ: Noida Dowry Death: Nikki Bhati Told Doctors Her Burns Were Caused By A 'Cylinder Blast At Home'

(If you or someone you know is experiencing distress, please consider reaching out to a mental health helpline or support organisation.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
India
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Mohan Bhagwat, PM Modi To Retire Next Month? RSS Chief Clarifies Stance; Remarks On ‘Differences’ With BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget