Noida Dowry Death: Nikki Bhati Told Doctors Her Burns Were Caused By A 'Cylinder Blast At Home'

The Greater Noida dowry death case is revealing new developments every day. In a fresh twist, doctors and a nurse who were treating Nikki Bhati stated that, in her dying declaration, Nikki said she suffered burn injuries after a fire started at her in-laws’ house due to a cylinder blast. This was revealed by the doctor and nurse during their statements to the police.

This contradicts earlier allegations that Nikki Bhati was set on fire by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family members, who had allegedly poured flammable liquid on her over dowry demands.

However, the police, during their investigation, did not find any evidence of a gas cylinder explosion at the in-laws’ residence. They are now probing the reason behind Nikki’s statement and whether she was forced to say this.

Nikki's Death Memo At Hospital

Nikki suffered burns on 80% of her body and died last week while being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Both Nikki and her sister Kanchan are married to Vipin and his brother Rohit, and both men have been arrested. While Vipin was trying to flee, he was shot in the leg by the police. Vipin’s family members have also been arrested in connection with the case.

A Fortis Hospital memo in Hindi stated, “Ghar par gas cylinder phatne se mariz kaafi gambheer roop se jal gaya hai” (The patient has suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder explosion).

Moreover, the doctor and nurse said that when Nikki was brought to the hospital, she was still able to speak.

CCTV Footage Reveals Key Details

Police reviewed CCTV footage from Fortis Hospital, which shows Nikki’s neighbour, Devendra, driving the car. Inside the vehicle were Nikki, her mother-in-law, and father-in-law, while Rohit was also spotted in the footage.

What the Victim’s Sister Alleged

According to the FIR, based on a complaint filed by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, Nikki was deliberately set on fire by her in-laws in front of her six-year-old son after she failed to meet their dowry demands. Kanchan alleged that although their family had already given an SUV and other valuables at the time of the marriage, Nikki’s in-laws continued to demand more dowry.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media reportedly show Nikki being beaten and dragged by her hair by her in-laws. Kanchan further claimed she was present during the incident but could not save her sister. Notably, both sisters had been married into the same family in 2016.

Investigations also suggest that disputes over the sisters making Instagram reels and running a beauty parlour further intensified tensions within the household.