Bengaluru police have arrested a 22-year-old engineering student in connection with the alleged rape of his senior inside a private college, remanding him to judicial custody.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Jeevan Gowda, allegedly attempted to forcibly kiss the victim during lunch break. When she resisted, he reportedly dragged her to the men’s toilet and raped her. The case has been registered under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acquaintances at College

An officer familiar with the investigation revealed that both the survivor, a seventh-semester student, and Jeevan Gowda, a fifth-semester student, knew each other and studied at the same college. “Though Jeevan was a year behind due to academic backlogs,” the officer added, highlighting the connection between the two students.

Lured During Lunch Break

Investigators say the accused lured the survivor under the pretext of wanting to speak with her. He allegedly called her to the seventh floor near the architecture block, where he attempted to kiss her. When she tried to leave via the lift, he reportedly followed her and forcibly dragged her to the sixth-floor men’s toilet, where the assault took place. During the incident, he is said to have taken her ringing phone.

Post-Assault Contact

In a chilling development, Jeevan Gowda allegedly called the survivor after the assault, asking, “Do you need a pill?” according to news agency ANI. The survivor reportedly cut the call immediately.

Delayed Reporting

Police officials said the assault occurred on 10 October but was reported five days later after the survivor confided in her friends, who encouraged her to inform her parents. With their support, she filed a complaint at the Hanumanthanagar police station on 15 October. Authorities note that the delay was likely due to the survivor’s trauma and fear.

Investigation Challenges

The investigation is complicated by the absence of CCTV cameras on the floor where the assault occurred. Forensic tests are underway, but authorities acknowledge that the lack of visual evidence poses significant challenges.

Political Fallout

The case has sparked a political uproar, with opposition leaders criticising the Congress-led state government for allegedly failing to ensure women’s safety.