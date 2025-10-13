Bengaluru Bus Crashes Into Multiple Cars After Driver Suffers Seizure: WATCH

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus lost control near Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, crashing into nine vehicles, including three autorickshaws, three cars, and several two-wheelers, after the driver reportedly suffered a sudden medical emergency.

According to officials, the driver, 35-year-old Lokesh Kumar, suffered a seizure while driving, causing him to accidentally press the accelerator. The bus sped forward uncontrollably, colliding with multiple vehicles before coming to a halt.

CCTV footage surfaced today shows the BMTC bus driver suddenly suffering a seizure, accidentally pressing the accelerator and losing control of the vehicle.

The conductor tried to stop the bus, but the incident happened too fast.



As per report the driver was rushed to a nearby… https://t.co/IgdQ8yRC7V pic.twitter.com/qf4SVyXlas — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 12, 2025

CCTV footage from the scene shows the driver convulsing moments before the crash, while the conductor desperately tries to take control but fails to prevent the collision.

The bus was en route from Kempegowda International Airport to Banashankari, carrying around 15 passengers at the time.

An autorickshaw driver and a woman travelling in an SUV sustained injuries in the incident, while the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, and BMTC officials said they are reviewing the incident and will provide medical support to the affected driver.