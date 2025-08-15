Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengal: 10 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Hits Parked Truck In East Burdwan

Bengal: 10 Dead, 35 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Hits Parked Truck In East Burdwan

Ten pilgrims from Bihar died after a bus rammed into a parked truck in West Bengal's Burdwan town on Friday morning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
At least 10 people were killed and 35 others sustained injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims crashed into a parked truck on National Highway 19 in West Bengal’s East Burdwan on Friday.

The deceased, including eight men and two women, belonged to Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district. "The injured persons, including six children, were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital," officials told news agency PTI.

The accident took place when they were returning home after visiting Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district. According to officals, the pilgrims began their journey from Motihari on August 8. They first visited Deoghar and then went to Gangasagar, PTI reported. 

 

 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Road Accident WEst Bengal East Burdwan
