Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning, making it clear that the state government would not tolerate any attempt to disturb law and order.

This comes a day after violent clashes between police and locals rocked Bareilly over 'I love Muhammad' posters.

Speaking at a Viksit UP event, Adityanath said the administration had sent a “firm message” that disruptions would be dealt with harshly. His remarks appeared to be aimed at cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who had called for demonstrations in support of the “I Love Muhammad” campaign.

Tauqeer Raza was detained on Saturday and placed in custody. Confirming the development, Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya told reporters, “Tauqeer Raza has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway. The situation is peaceful and under control.”

Without naming the cleric directly, Adityanath launched a sharp rebuke. “Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state. He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted. We made it clear there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. The lesson taught will make future generations think twice before rioting,” he said.

The BJP leader went on to highlight how governance had changed since 2017, claiming that Uttar Pradesh had not seen a curfew during his tenure. “What kind of way is this to halt the system? This was the trend before 2017. Since then, not even a curfew has been allowed. The story of Uttar Pradesh’s development begins here,” he added.

The Spark Behind the Clashes

The unrest stemmed from the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, which gained traction after Kanpur police registered an FIR earlier this month over a signboard put up for the Barawafat procession on 4 September.

On Friday, large groups gathered near a mosque in Bareilly in response to a call by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, leading to confrontations with police. The situation quickly spiralled into violence.

Following the incident, District Magistrate Avinash Singh told PTI that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were already in force, requiring written paermission for any public gathering or march. He said the protests took place in violation of these restrictions and were a “deliberate attempt to disrupt peace.”