HomeCitiesLathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

Tensions escalated in Bareilly as protestors, some holding "I Love Mohammad" placards near Ala Hazrat Dargah and Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, engaged in stone pelting

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tensions flared up in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly as police resorted to a lathi charge on protestors who pelted stones during the protests after the Friday namaz.

Protestors gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah & IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding 'I Love Mohammad' placards. Heavy security has been deployed at both spots.

Several protestors were detained by the police and taken to the police station, while they also conducted a flag march in the city.

Inspector General Ajau Sahni said the situation is now peaceful and that the miscreants will be arrested. 

"We are all on the streets. There is complete peace. There is no disorder of any kind... When the Force was conducting a flag march, some miscreants came out onto the streets shouting slogans... Their arrest will be ensured...," the police official told ANI.  

"As you all know, today is Jumma Namaz. In view of this, proper patrolling is being conducted here, and the police are actively on patrol. Everyone has been appealed to perform their prayers and then return to their work or homes afterward," Sahni said. 

Protests were held in several cities, including Lucknow and Bhopal after after an FIR was registered by Kanpur police against some named and unknown persons for putting up posters reading "I love Muhammad" on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi earlier this month.

UP minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad objected to the processions being taken out without permission, "to spread religious frenzy, and to do politics on this." 

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the BJP, blaming it for the violence. " Whenever news comes from UP, it's always of this nature...," he said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bareilly Protests Lathi Charge Breaking News ABP Live

