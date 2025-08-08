Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities4 Dead, Several Injured As Tree Falls On UP Roadways Bus In Barabanki During Heavy Rain

4 Dead, Several Injured As Tree Falls On UP Roadways Bus In Barabanki During Heavy Rain

Tragedy in Barabanki: Four killed, many injured as tree crashes onto UP Roadways bus during heavy rain. CM Yogi expresses grief, orders aid and treatment for victims.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 03:09 PM (IST)

A tragic accident shook Barabanki district on Friday when a massive tree fell on a moving Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus during heavy rainfall, killing four passengers, including the driver, and leaving several others critically injured.

ALSO READ: 'Anyone Working With Salman Will Be Killed': Gangster's Warning After Attack On Kapil Sharma's Cafe

Tree Collapses On Bus In Raja Bazar Area

The incident occurred near Raja Bazar in the Harkh Chauraha area while the bus was en route from Barabanki to Haidergarh. Continuous heavy rain had weakened the tree’s roots, causing it to suddenly crash onto the bus. The roof was completely smashed, trapping multiple passengers underneath.

Police and local administration teams rushed to the site, launching a swift rescue operation. Injured passengers were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Eyewitness videos from the scene have surfaced online, showing passengers stuck inside the damaged bus. Authorities have confirmed that four people died on the spot, while several others remain in serious condition.

CM Yogi Expresses Condolences, Announces Aid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide immediate assistance. He announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and ordered proper medical care for the injured.

Congress MP from Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, also expressed grief, calling the incident “extremely painful” and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing Barabanki since Thursday night, severely disrupting daily life. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during the ongoing adverse weather.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Barabanki Accident UP Roadways Bus Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
‘Mumbai Next’: Gangsters Threaten After Second Attack On Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café
Cities
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Two CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget