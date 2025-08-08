4 Dead, Several Injured As Tree Falls On UP Roadways Bus In Barabanki During Heavy Rain

A tragic accident shook Barabanki district on Friday when a massive tree fell on a moving Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus during heavy rainfall, killing four passengers, including the driver, and leaving several others critically injured.

Tree Collapses On Bus In Raja Bazar Area

VIDEO | Barabanki: At least five people were killed when a tree fell on a moving state transport bus. The bus was travelling from Barabanki to Haidergarh.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) took cognisance of the road accident, expressed condolences… pic.twitter.com/DUykqBcpza — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2025

The incident occurred near Raja Bazar in the Harkh Chauraha area while the bus was en route from Barabanki to Haidergarh. Continuous heavy rain had weakened the tree’s roots, causing it to suddenly crash onto the bus. The roof was completely smashed, trapping multiple passengers underneath.

Police and local administration teams rushed to the site, launching a swift rescue operation. Injured passengers were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Eyewitness videos from the scene have surfaced online, showing passengers stuck inside the damaged bus. Authorities have confirmed that four people died on the spot, while several others remain in serious condition.

CM Yogi Expresses Condolences, Announces Aid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide immediate assistance. He announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and ordered proper medical care for the injured.

Congress MP from Barabanki, Tanuj Punia, also expressed grief, calling the incident “extremely painful” and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing Barabanki since Thursday night, severely disrupting daily life. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during the ongoing adverse weather.