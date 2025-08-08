Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Anyone Working With Salman Will Be Killed': Gangster's Warning After Attack On Kapil Sharma's Cafe

Threats were issued against anyone working with Khan, including Mumbai's film industry. This follows a previous attack and stems from Bishnoi's long-standing grudge against Khan.

By : Mritunjay Singh | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada has once again come under gunfire. An audio clip, allegedly of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Harry Boxer, has surfaced, claiming responsibility for the latest attack. In the recording, he says the shooting was carried out because Salman Khan attended the café’s launch event, warning that “anyone working with Salman will be killed.”

‘No One Working With Salman Will Be Spared’

Harry Boxer alleged that the attack was retaliation for Sharma inviting Salman Khan to the Netflix show launch. Salman appeared in the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, which premiered on June 21. The gangster warned that in future, directors, producers, or actors collaborating with Salman would not be given prior warnings—“next time, the bullet will be straight to the chest.”

Mumbai Artists Threatened

In the audio, the gangster threatened to disrupt Mumbai’s film industry, vowing to target anyone—from top directors to small-time actors—who works with the Bollywood star. He claimed such people would be “responsible for their own death.” ABP News has not independently verified the authenticity of the audio.

Bishnoi’s Long-Standing Grudge Against Salman
Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened Salman Khan over the alleged 1998 blackbuck poaching case, as the animal is revered by the Bishnoi community. Bishnoi, currently in jail, has issued multiple death threats in the past. Last year, shots were fired outside Salman’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai.

Second Shooting in a Month at Kapil’s Café

On Thursday, Sharma’s ‘Cups Café’ in Surrey, Canada, was attacked for the second time in less than a month. At least 25 bullets were fired, shattering windows, though no injuries were reported. Goldy Dhillon, a Bishnoi gang member wanted by Punjab Police and the NIA, claimed responsibility in a social media post. Authorities believe Dhillon is currently in Germany and faces multiple charges, including extortion and murder.

The café was also targeted on July 10, in an attack claimed by Harjeet Singh Laddi of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), one of India’s most wanted fugitives.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
