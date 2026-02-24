Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBank Employee Dies By Suicide Days After Dog Bite In Maharashtra

Bank Employee Dies By Suicide Days After Dog Bite In Maharashtra

The deceased has been identified as Ace Vishwanath Amin, who worked in a senior position at a bank. His death has created panic in the locality.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

A shocking incident has come to light from Kalyan in Maharashtra, where a young man allegedly died by suicide after being bitten by a stray dog. Fearing that he might contract rabies, the man reportedly took the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as Ace Vishwanath Amin, who worked in a senior position at a bank. His death has created panic in the locality.

Incident In Kalyan East

Ace Vishwanath Amin lived in Sahjeevan Society in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East. A few days ago, he was bitten on the leg by a stray dog. Although he received an anti-rabies injection, he had reportedly been distressed for some time. He feared that he might develop rabies and believed he was experiencing symptoms.

Worried that his condition could cause distress to his family, he allegedly hanged himself at his residence.

Demand for Action Against Stray Dogs

Following the incident, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Mahesh Gaikwad met Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Harshal Gaikwad and demanded strict action against stray dogs.

Police have launched an investigation into the case. Authorities have also stated that steps will be taken to address concerns related to stray dogs in the area. The incident has left residents of the society shaken and fearful.

 

Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
