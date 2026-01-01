Monkey Menace: Elderly Woman Hospitalised After Attack In Haryana’s Bahadurgarh | VIDEO

An elderly woman was injured after being attacked by a group of monkeys in a residential area of Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, reviving concerns over the growing presence of monkey troops in urban neighbourhoods.

The incident took place on December 26 at around 1.45 pm and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the locality. The footage, which has since circulated widely, shows the woman sitting calmly on a chair moments before the attack.

CCTV Captures Sudden, Violent Attack

According to the footage, a pack of six to seven monkeys suddenly pounced on the elderly woman, identified as Santosh Devi. The animals can be seen biting her repeatedly and pulling her hair, leaving her struggling to defend herself.

हरियाणा के बहादुरगढ़ के किला मुहल्ला में एक बुजुर्ग महिला पर बंदरों के हमले का डराने वाला सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है। घटना 26 दिसंबर को हुई।



इसमें बंदरों का पूरा झुंड महिला पर हमला करता दिख रहा है। कुर्सी पर बैठी महिला को बंदरों ने शरीर के कई अंगों पर बुरी तरह काट लिया।



As the attack unfolded, another woman from the family rushed in to help. However, the monkeys also attempted to bite her, forcing both women to flee the spot with great difficulty.

Victim Hospitalised, Monkey Menace Persists

Santosh Devi was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be stable, though doctors have advised multiple injections following the attack.

Residents say the incident has heightened fear in the area, especially among elderly people and children. While civic authorities have reportedly captured several monkeys in recent days, full troops continue to roam freely in many parts of the city, raising questions about the effectiveness of ongoing measures to curb the menace.

The attack has once again drawn attention to the growing human–wildlife conflict in residential zones and the need for sustained action to ensure public safety.