Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Imam’s Wife, Two Daughters Brutally Murdered Inside Mosque Premises In Baghpat, Sparks Outrage

UP Imam’s Wife, Two Daughters Brutally Murdered Inside Mosque Premises In Baghpat, Sparks Outrage

Villagers discovered the bodies, sparking outrage and clashes with police. Authorities secured the scene, initiated investigations, and questioned the imam and watchman after he returned from Deoband.

By : Rajeev Pandit | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An imam’s wife and their two young daughters were brutally murdered inside their home, which is located within the mosque premises in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, triggering outrage. 

The three bodies, found bloodied in a single room, sparked panic across the area in Ganganouli village under the Doghat police station. When police attempted to recover the bodies, an angry crowd clashed with them, demanding justice on the spot.

After calming the crowd, police secured the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem. DIG Kalanidhi Naithani reached the scene and formed special teams to investigate the case.

Details of the Triple Murder

Ibrahim, a resident of Sunna village in Shamli district, has served as the imam of the Sheikhon Wali Badi Masjid in Ganganouli for the past four years. He lived in a room above the mosque’s verandah with his 30-year-old wife, Israna and their daughters, two-year-old Sumaiya and five-year-old Sofia. Israna used to teach children at home.

On the day of the murder, Ibrahim went to Deoband in the morning. Around 2:30 PM, children who came to study found the door of the imam’s room locked and screamed in horror. Villagers rushed to the scene and discovered Israna’s body on the floor and the two girls’ bodies on a cot, all killed with sharp-edged weapons. The gruesome murder caused widespread shock in the village.

Police Response

SP Suraj Kumar Rai, along with a large police contingent, arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Ibrahim was informed of the killings and stated he would return to Ganganouli. When police tried to recover the bodies, the crowd protested violently, demanding the imam be brought immediately and that the culprits be identified. After tense negotiations, police took control of the bodies around 5 PM. CCTV footage from two cameras installed in the mosque was also seized.

DIG Naithani personally visited the site, gathered information from police and villagers, and coordinated the investigation. Around 5:30 PM, Imam Ibrahim arrived at the scene, after which he and the village watchman were taken to the police station for questioning. 

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baghpat UP News CRime News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
'Mr Prime Minister, You Are...': US Ambassador-Designate Brings Personal Message For Modi From Trump
News
4 Dead In Mass Shooting At Mississippi High School Football Homecoming Game
4 Dead In Mass Shooting At Mississippi High School Football Homecoming Game
India
Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM
Trump Considers Modi Great, Personal Friend: US Envoy Meets PM
Cities
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Haryana CM Saini Assures Action In IPS Officer's Suicide Case: 'No Matter How Influential...'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget