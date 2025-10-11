Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An imam’s wife and their two young daughters were brutally murdered inside their home, which is located within the mosque premises in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, triggering outrage.

The three bodies, found bloodied in a single room, sparked panic across the area in Ganganouli village under the Doghat police station. When police attempted to recover the bodies, an angry crowd clashed with them, demanding justice on the spot.

After calming the crowd, police secured the bodies and sent them for a post-mortem. DIG Kalanidhi Naithani reached the scene and formed special teams to investigate the case.

Details of the Triple Murder

Ibrahim, a resident of Sunna village in Shamli district, has served as the imam of the Sheikhon Wali Badi Masjid in Ganganouli for the past four years. He lived in a room above the mosque’s verandah with his 30-year-old wife, Israna and their daughters, two-year-old Sumaiya and five-year-old Sofia. Israna used to teach children at home.

On the day of the murder, Ibrahim went to Deoband in the morning. Around 2:30 PM, children who came to study found the door of the imam’s room locked and screamed in horror. Villagers rushed to the scene and discovered Israna’s body on the floor and the two girls’ bodies on a cot, all killed with sharp-edged weapons. The gruesome murder caused widespread shock in the village.

Police Response

SP Suraj Kumar Rai, along with a large police contingent, arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Ibrahim was informed of the killings and stated he would return to Ganganouli. When police tried to recover the bodies, the crowd protested violently, demanding the imam be brought immediately and that the culprits be identified. After tense negotiations, police took control of the bodies around 5 PM. CCTV footage from two cameras installed in the mosque was also seized.

DIG Naithani personally visited the site, gathered information from police and villagers, and coordinated the investigation. Around 5:30 PM, Imam Ibrahim arrived at the scene, after which he and the village watchman were taken to the police station for questioning.