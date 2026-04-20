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HomeCitiesAyodhya: Drunk Man Harasses Sanitation Workers In Ram Ki Paidi

Ayodhya: Drunk Man Harasses Sanitation Workers In Ram Ki Paidi

The sanitation workers claimed that he had misbehaved with women visiting the area on previous occasions as well.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

A group of sanitation workers was allegedly harassed by a man in Ayodhya's Ram Ki Paidi. The accused, reportedly intoxicated, allegedly misbehaved with the women and tried to harass them. In response, the women present at the spot caught hold of him and thrashed him with slippers.

A video of the incident is rapidly going viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users. The episode has once again raised concerns over the safety of women in public places.

Accused Was Drunk

According to reports, the incident took place at Ram Ki Paidi under the Laxman Ghat outpost in Ayodhya Kotwali area, where municipal women sanitation workers were engaged in their routine duties. The man allegedly arrived in an inebriated state and began harassing them. The women claimed that he had misbehaved with women visiting the area on previous occasions as well, but the lack of action had emboldened him.

This time, however, the women retaliated, beating him on the spot with slippers. Locals informed the police, but it is alleged that officers did not reach the spot on time. The viral video clearly shows the women confronting and punishing the accused.

The incident has become a talking point in the area, with questions being raised over police response. Following the video going viral, pressure is mounting on authorities to take action against the accused.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya News Ram Ki Paidi UP News
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