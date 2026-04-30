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HomeNewsWorldUS Weighs ‘Short, Powerful’ Strikes On Iran As Talks Stall: Report

US Weighs ‘Short, Powerful’ Strikes On Iran As Talks Stall: Report

US Prepared For Strikes In Iran: Trump hardens stance on Iran with naval blockade, as US weighs swift strikes and Tehran warns of “unprecedented” retaliation amid rising tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US maintains Strait of Hormuz blockade, rejecting Iran's oil transit proposal.
  • Washington prepares military plans for swift response if talks falter.
  • Oil prices surge amid economic concerns and escalating US-Iran tensions.
  • Iran warns of 'unprecedented action' if blockade and pressure persist.

US Prepared For Strikes In Iran: The standoff between the United States and Iran has intensified, with Donald Trump reportedly determined to keep a naval blockade in place until Tehran agrees to a peace arrangement with Washington. The move underscores a deepening crisis in the region, as diplomatic efforts appear to be faltering and military options are increasingly being discussed behind closed doors.

Sources familiar with the situation indicate that the US Central Command has prepared contingency strategies in case tensions spiral further. These plans reportedly include a rapid and decisive military response aimed at crippling key Iranian infrastructure, should negotiations fail to gain traction.

Military Pressure Builds As Talks Falter

According to Axios, Trump has rejected Iran’s suggestion to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route currently under tight US enforcement. Officials suggest that the blockade remains Washington’s preferred strategy for now, viewed as a way to exert sustained pressure without immediately resorting to direct conflict.

The report described preparations for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes if the situation deteriorates further, as per reports. 

ALSO READ: US Burns Rs 2 Lakh Crore On Iran War And Counting More, As Much As NASA Gets In A Year

Economic Ripples & Strategic Calculations

The economic consequences of the standoff are already being felt globally. Oil markets have reacted sharply, with Brent crude prices surging more than 6% to a one-month high. Behind the scenes, the White House is said to be in discussions with energy sector leaders to ensure the blockade can be maintained over an extended period without severely impacting American consumers.

At the same time, the financial burden of the operation is mounting. Pentagon estimates suggest that the ongoing military effort has already cost approximately $25 billion, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the strategy.

Trump’s rhetoric has also grown increasingly forceful. On social media, he posted an image of himself holding a firearm with the caption “no more Mr Nice Guy,” signaling his hardline approach. He has maintained that Iran is “choking” under the blockade and reiterated his firm stance against allowing Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran Issues Stark Warnings

Tehran has responded with strong warnings, heightening fears of a broader confrontation. Axios cited a security source threatening “practical and unprecedented action” if the blockade continues, while Reuters reported concerns over possible military retaliation.

Iran has also indicated it may attempt to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could have far-reaching implications for global energy supplies. The risk of miscalculation remains high, as both sides continue to exchange warnings.

ALSO READ: Trump, Putin Hold 90-Minute Phone Call On Iran War, Ukraine Ceasefire Push

Nuclear Dispute Remains Central

At the heart of the crisis lies Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. Tehran insists its activities are intended for civilian purposes, but Washington remains unconvinced, demanding strict limits to prevent any potential development of nuclear weapons.

Iranian sources have cautioned that continued restraint should not be interpreted as weakness, warning that a “punishing response” could follow if pressure tactics persist. With both sides holding firm, the path forward remains uncertain, and the possibility of escalation looms large.

Before You Go

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current US strategy regarding Iran?

The US is maintaining a naval blockade on Iran, reportedly to pressure Tehran into a peace arrangement. This strategy aims to exert sustained pressure without immediate conflict.

What are the US contingency plans if negotiations fail?

US Central Command has prepared contingency strategies, including a rapid military response to cripple key Iranian infrastructure if negotiations do not progress.

How is the naval blockade affecting global oil markets?

The blockade has caused a significant surge in oil prices, with Brent crude prices rising over 6% to a one-month high. The White House is discussing with energy leaders to mitigate impacts on American consumers.

What is Iran's response to the US blockade?

Iran has issued strong warnings, threatening

What is the core issue driving the US-Iran standoff?

The central issue is Iran's uranium enrichment program. Washington demands strict limits to prevent nuclear weapons development, while Tehran insists its activities are for civilian purposes.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump. Iran Blockade US Iran War
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