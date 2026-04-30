US Weighs ‘Short, Powerful’ Strikes On Iran As Talks Stall: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US maintains Strait of Hormuz blockade, rejecting Iran's oil transit proposal.

Washington prepares military plans for swift response if talks falter.

Oil prices surge amid economic concerns and escalating US-Iran tensions.

Iran warns of 'unprecedented action' if blockade and pressure persist.

US Prepared For Strikes In Iran: The standoff between the United States and Iran has intensified, with Donald Trump reportedly determined to keep a naval blockade in place until Tehran agrees to a peace arrangement with Washington. The move underscores a deepening crisis in the region, as diplomatic efforts appear to be faltering and military options are increasingly being discussed behind closed doors.

Sources familiar with the situation indicate that the US Central Command has prepared contingency strategies in case tensions spiral further. These plans reportedly include a rapid and decisive military response aimed at crippling key Iranian infrastructure, should negotiations fail to gain traction.

Military Pressure Builds As Talks Falter

According to Axios, Trump has rejected Iran’s suggestion to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route currently under tight US enforcement. Officials suggest that the blockade remains Washington’s preferred strategy for now, viewed as a way to exert sustained pressure without immediately resorting to direct conflict.

The report described preparations for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes if the situation deteriorates further, as per reports.

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Economic Ripples & Strategic Calculations

The economic consequences of the standoff are already being felt globally. Oil markets have reacted sharply, with Brent crude prices surging more than 6% to a one-month high. Behind the scenes, the White House is said to be in discussions with energy sector leaders to ensure the blockade can be maintained over an extended period without severely impacting American consumers.

At the same time, the financial burden of the operation is mounting. Pentagon estimates suggest that the ongoing military effort has already cost approximately $25 billion, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the strategy.

Trump’s rhetoric has also grown increasingly forceful. On social media, he posted an image of himself holding a firearm with the caption “no more Mr Nice Guy,” signaling his hardline approach. He has maintained that Iran is “choking” under the blockade and reiterated his firm stance against allowing Tehran to develop nuclear weapons.

Iran Issues Stark Warnings

Tehran has responded with strong warnings, heightening fears of a broader confrontation. Axios cited a security source threatening “practical and unprecedented action” if the blockade continues, while Reuters reported concerns over possible military retaliation.

Iran has also indicated it may attempt to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could have far-reaching implications for global energy supplies. The risk of miscalculation remains high, as both sides continue to exchange warnings.

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Nuclear Dispute Remains Central

At the heart of the crisis lies Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. Tehran insists its activities are intended for civilian purposes, but Washington remains unconvinced, demanding strict limits to prevent any potential development of nuclear weapons.

Iranian sources have cautioned that continued restraint should not be interpreted as weakness, warning that a “punishing response” could follow if pressure tactics persist. With both sides holding firm, the path forward remains uncertain, and the possibility of escalation looms large.