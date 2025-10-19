In a dazzling celebration of faith and unity, the Uttar Pradesh government’s grand Deepotsav 2025 in Ayodhya has entered the Guinness World Records twice — for lighting the most oil lamps and for the largest simultaneous aarti.

According to news agency ANI, Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot confirmed the feat, saying, “It was a grand Deepotsav. It will be remembered for years. 26,17,215 diyas were lit here. This was the highest in the world. We have certified it with the Guinness World Record. We are very happy that it was a success…”

Adjudicator Richard Stenning said, "Today we have witnessed an amazing display. 26,17,215 oil lamps, it is officially a Guinness World Record. Every year, this is getting more and more. It is an honour to be here... It is a truly spectacular thing. It is incredible..."

Record-Breaking Devotion Along Saryu River

According to news agency PTI, the second record was set when 2,128 devotees performed the Saryu Aarti together — the largest simultaneous aarti ever recorded. The event, organised jointly by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, the Ayodhya District Administration, and the Saryu Aarti Samiti, turned the sacred riverfront into a shimmering sea of devotion.

Last year, 1,151 people had taken part in the collective aarti, earning Ayodhya its first Guinness World Record in this category. This year, the scale was doubled, symbolising the city’s growing spiritual grandeur and collective participation.

The celebration comes ahead of the grand Deepotsav festival, with the holy city of Ayodhya—revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram—glows under millions of lamps. The collective aarti, held along the sacred banks of the Saryu River, reflected not just spiritual fervour but also inclusivity, drawing participation from over 2,000 people including women, Sanskrit students, and members of underprivileged communities.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performed Saryu aarti at the river banks in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh's Preparation for Saryu Aarti

The event took place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, with the riverfront divided into 11 zones—each accommodating around 200 participants. The stretch extended from Nayaghat to Laxman Ghat, ensuring that the massive turnout remained well-organised and synchronised.

According to news agency IANS, officials said that under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration, along with various social organisations, worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless coordination of devotion, culture, and social harmony.

Ayodhya Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi said that every possible effort was being made to uphold the traditions of the holy city. “Every effort is being made to ensure a grand and organised event,” he said, adding that the aarti would reflect Ayodhya’s age-old spiritual heritage, as per IANS.

The Deepdan ceremony, which concluded on October 17 at 3 p.m., set the tone for the record-breaking celebration. Ahead of the main event, multiple rehearsals were conducted to align participants for the aarti, Vedic chanting, and synchronised lighting of lamps.

When the lamps were lit, the sacred Saryu shimmered with the glow of more than 2,100 diyas—an ethereal sight symbolising the confluence of spirituality, unity, and divine power. The visual splendour reflected Ayodhya’s timeless message of devotion and harmony to the world.