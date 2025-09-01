Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAssam: Thadou Tribe Leader 'Killed' In Karbi Anglong; 5 Suspects Held, Search On For Body

Assam: Thadou Tribe Leader 'Killed' In Karbi Anglong; 5 Suspects Held, Search On For Body

The official said Nehkam Jomhao, who lived in rented accommodation in Kuki Basti in Manja area, was purportedly killed with sharp weapons on Saturday night and his body thrown into the nearby Jamuna river.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diphu (Assam), Sep 1 (PTI) A senior leader of the Thadou tribe, who was part of the recent peace initiative in Manipur, has been allegedly murdered in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said on Monday.

He said five suspects have been arrested so far, though the body of the deceased is yet to be recovered.

The official said Nehkam Jomhao, who lived in rented accommodation in Kuki Basti in Manja area, was purportedly killed with sharp weapons on Saturday night and his body thrown into the nearby Jamuna river.

"Search operations for the body have been continuing since Sunday," he said.

The official said, besides the five persons who have been arrested, a couple of others were brought in for preliminary questioning.

Top police officers, forensic experts and a CID team have visited the incident site, and a probe is on to ascertain the cause of the alleged murder, he added.

Asked if Jomhao could have been targeted for attending the peace meet along with the Meitei community leaders in Imphal last month, the officer said, "We cannot say anything at the moment. We have to look into all possible angles." For the first time since the outbreak of ethnic unrest in the state in 2023, a delegation from Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), representing the Thadou community, held talks with various Meitei civil society organisations (CSOs) and student bodies in the first week of August, marking a crucial move towards fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among communities.

While researchers claim that Thadou is the largest sub-tribe of the Kuki community, TIM asserts that they are a distinct tribe and not part of the Kuki group. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam Police Assam News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget