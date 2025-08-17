Assam School Principal Arrested After Video Shows Her Folding National Flag With Legs

Just days after a disturbing video showed a group of youths in Assam insulting the Indian National Flag, another shocking incident from the state has sparked outrage. This time, the controversy surrounds the principal of a Higher Secondary school, who was caught on camera folding the Tricolour with her legs after allegedly forgetting to lower it on Independence Day.

According to reports, the principal—identified as Fatema Khatun of Gopinath Deb Goswami Higher Secondary School, Barangatali, Chamguri—was arrested after the video went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation. Locals staged protests, demanding strict action against her for showing disrespect to the national symbol.

The footage, which quickly spread online, shows Khatun lowering the flag a day after Independence Day, on Saturday morning. She had reportedly left the flag hoisted overnight on August 15, a violation of flag protocol. In the clip, she can be seen attempting to fold the Tricolour using her legs and knees, a gesture that drew severe backlash.

Police confirmed the sequence of events, stating: “She had hoisted the flag in the presence of students on August 15. But the next morning, around 7:30 am, she came alone, opened the school gate, lowered the flag, and was seen mishandling it. Locals had already raised objections to her keeping the flag hoisted through the night.”

Following the uproar, Khatun was taken into custody from Assam’s Nagaon district under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

This controversy comes close on the heels of another incident in Guwahati, where three youths were arrested after a video showed them kicking and disrespecting the Indian Flag. The act, reportedly filmed near Khankar Gaon, sparked massive outrage among netizens and citizens alike. The youths, said to be residing in a nearby PG, are currently in police custody. Their identities, however, have not been disclosed.