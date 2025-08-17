Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAssam School Principal Arrested After Video Shows Her Folding National Flag With Legs

Assam School Principal Arrested After Video Shows Her Folding National Flag With Legs

Two incidents of flag disrespect in Assam spark outrage: a school principal arrested for mishandling the Tricolour, and three youths held in Guwahati for kicking the national flag.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Just days after a disturbing video showed a group of youths in Assam insulting the Indian National Flag, another shocking incident from the state has sparked outrage. This time, the controversy surrounds the principal of a Higher Secondary school, who was caught on camera folding the Tricolour with her legs after allegedly forgetting to lower it on Independence Day.

According to reports, the principal—identified as Fatema Khatun of Gopinath Deb Goswami Higher Secondary School, Barangatali, Chamguri—was arrested after the video went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation. Locals staged protests, demanding strict action against her for showing disrespect to the national symbol.

The footage, which quickly spread online, shows Khatun lowering the flag a day after Independence Day, on Saturday morning. She had reportedly left the flag hoisted overnight on August 15, a violation of flag protocol. In the clip, she can be seen attempting to fold the Tricolour using her legs and knees, a gesture that drew severe backlash.

Police confirmed the sequence of events, stating: “She had hoisted the flag in the presence of students on August 15. But the next morning, around 7:30 am, she came alone, opened the school gate, lowered the flag, and was seen mishandling it. Locals had already raised objections to her keeping the flag hoisted through the night.”

Following the uproar, Khatun was taken into custody from Assam’s Nagaon district under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

This controversy comes close on the heels of another incident in Guwahati, where three youths were arrested after a video showed them kicking and disrespecting the Indian Flag. The act, reportedly filmed near Khankar Gaon, sparked massive outrage among netizens and citizens alike. The youths, said to be residing in a nearby PG, are currently in police custody. Their identities, however, have not been disclosed.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Flag Disrespect Independence Day Controversy Fatema Khatun Arrest Gopinath Deb Goswami School Guwahati Youths Arrested Indian National Flag Insult
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The NH Projects
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget